TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 20 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

CargoLogicAir Launches B747F London - Dubai - Hong Kong Service

CargoLogicAir (CLA), the only British all-cargo airline, has launched its second new scheduled cargo service with a new weekly route connecting London and Frankfurt with Dubai and Hong Kong.

Departing from London every Saturday, CLA’s new Boeing 747-8 Freighter will offer customers 135 tonnes of cargo capacity per week from Europe to the Middle East and Hong Kong, and a direct Hong Kong-London Stansted service which arrives back into the UK every Monday.

This latest new routes follows the launch of CargoLogicAir’s first scheduled operation in August, when the airline introduced twice-weekly Boeing 747-400 flights from Stansted Airport every Wednesday and Saturday to Mexico City International Airport via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. This service also incorporates stops in Houston, Frankfurt and Abu Dhabi, enabling CLA to also offer customers a wide choice of Europe-Mexico, Europe-Middle East and U.S.-Middle East connections.

CargoLogicAir Boeing 747F. Click to enlarge.

Steve Harvey, Chief Commercial Officer of CargoLogicAir, said, “We have always been extremely positive about the demand for a British cargo airline and the strength of the UK export and import markets, and this is being proven by the level of support we are receiving, particularly from multi-national freight forwarders. Our UK-Mexico service has exceeded our expectations in terms of its operational and commercial performance to the extent that we are now looking to add a third weekly frequency on the route in early 2018 to support the level of business investment and market growth in Mexico.”

CargoLogicAir was awarded its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by the UK Civil Aviation Authority at the beginning of last year and commenced operations by providing global charter services and serving ACMI contracts. It launched its first scheduled cargo route after taking delivery of its third Boeing 747 freighter in May 2017. In the first half of 2017, CLA’s ACMI and charter operations enabled it to report 44% growth year-on-year.

CLA’s CEO, Dmitry Grishin, said, “The launch of our new weekly service from London via Frankfurt, Dubai World Central, Hong Kong and back to the UK is the result of talking to our customers about the routes where they need additional capacity. Our strategy remains on track and we are now  actively looking to add a fourth Boeing 747 freighter to our fleet early next year, in line with our business plan to be operating a fleet of five 747Fs by the end of our third year of operations. We remain extremely confident in the sustainability of the all-cargo market and the very positive commitments and feedback we are receiving from our customers.”

See other recent news regarding: CargoLogicAir, Cargo, Freight, London, Dubai, Hong Kong.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com