CargoLogicAir Launches B747F London - Dubai - Hong Kong Service

CargoLogicAir (CLA), the only British all-cargo
airline, has launched its second new scheduled cargo service with
a new weekly route connecting London and Frankfurt with Dubai and
Hong Kong.
Departing from London every Saturday, CLA’s new
Boeing 747-8 Freighter will offer customers 135 tonnes of cargo
capacity per week from Europe to the Middle East and Hong Kong,
and a direct Hong Kong-London Stansted service which arrives back
into the UK every Monday.
This latest new routes follows the launch of
CargoLogicAir’s first scheduled operation in August, when the
airline introduced twice-weekly Boeing 747-400 flights from Stansted Airport every Wednesday and Saturday to Mexico City
International Airport via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
Airport. This service also incorporates stops in Houston,
Frankfurt and Abu Dhabi, enabling CLA to also offer customers a
wide choice of Europe-Mexico, Europe-Middle East and U.S.-Middle
East connections.
Steve Harvey, Chief Commercial Officer of
CargoLogicAir, said, “We have always been extremely positive about
the demand for a British cargo airline and the strength of the UK
export and import markets, and this is being proven by the level
of support we are receiving, particularly from multi-national
freight forwarders. Our UK-Mexico service has exceeded our
expectations in terms of its operational and commercial
performance to the extent that we are now looking to add a third
weekly frequency on the route in early 2018 to support the level
of business investment and market growth in Mexico.”
CargoLogicAir was awarded its Air Operator
Certificate (AOC) by the UK Civil Aviation Authority at the
beginning of last year and commenced operations by providing
global charter services and serving ACMI contracts. It launched
its first scheduled cargo route after taking delivery of its third
Boeing 747 freighter in May 2017. In the first half of 2017, CLA’s
ACMI and charter operations enabled it to report 44% growth
year-on-year.
CLA’s CEO, Dmitry Grishin, said, “The launch of
our new weekly service from London via Frankfurt, Dubai World
Central, Hong Kong and back to the UK is the result of talking to
our customers about the routes where they need additional
capacity. Our strategy remains on track and we are now
actively looking to add a fourth Boeing 747 freighter to our fleet
early next year, in line with our business plan to be operating a
fleet of five 747Fs by the end of our third year of operations. We
remain extremely confident in the sustainability of the all-cargo
market and the very positive commitments and feedback we are
receiving from our customers.”
