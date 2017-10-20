Cybersecurity: Airlines and Airports Need To Do More

|
The air transport industry has cybersecurity as
a top priority with 95% of airlines and 96% of airports investing
resources into major cybersecurity programs or pilots over the
next three years.
Yet research released this week by SITA shows
there is still room for improvement with only one third of boards
at airlines, and a fifth at airports, having fully integrated cybersecurity into their business plans.
Speaking at a gathering of European air
transport industry leaders on Wednesday, Barbara Dalibard, CEO of SITA,
highlighted that while cybersecurity is the number one priority
for almost all airlines and airports, it demands more attention
and must be higher on industry board agendas.
Dalibard said, “Recent global cyber attacks
demonstrate the risks and the need for a proactive approach. The
air transport industry is highly connected and reliant on
partners. We must work as a community to fight the global threat
to cybersecurity. While we are pleased to see a 46% increase in
the number of airlines prepared to deal with major cyber threats
over the past year, there is still more to be done. The industry
should move from dealing with common cyber threats to being
prepared for major ones. As the technology provider owned by
industry members, SITA is committed to invest in, and lead, the
community effort to maximize cybersecurity. Together we can ramp
up the industry’s defenses and ensure we remain one step ahead of
any threat.”
SITA has conducted in-depth research into the
level of cybersecurity maturity at airlines and airports in the
fight against this global threat. The results show that there are
very high levels of security awareness among staff at airlines
(82%) and airports (85%).
This year, beyond cybersecurity
protection, the industry is focusing on threat detection and
response management. Already CIOs at 69% of airlines and 47% of
airports are implementing security events and correlation
monitoring, while security incident response management is being
put in place at 77% of airlines and 60% airports.
“Airlines and airports are
building their critical defenses and preparing to deal with common
threats but we must all bring it to the highest level and
integrate cybersecurity at executive and board level. Together we
must identify, detect and react to cyber threats and protect the
industry’s assets from attack,” Dalibard added.
Having identified the challenge, SITA earlier
this year partnered with Airbus to address the air transport
industry’s distinct concerns and created a unique CyberSecurity
Aviation Security Operations Center (SOC). It acts like a cyber
control tower with an integrated combination of processes, people
and technology to detect, analyze, respond to, and report on
cybersecurity incidents.
Markus Braendle, Head, Airbus Cybersecurity,
said, “The air transport industry has unique cybersecurity
challenges because of the varied and increasing use of smart end
points across a largely distributed infrastructure. Digital
transformation is enabling the air transport industry to deliver
better services to its customers, but raising its threat exposure.
Together SITA and Airbus CyberSecurity bring expertise and
solutions to help airlines and airports monitor their digital
assets to detect and respond to incidents.”
The SOC is part of a broader portfolio of SITA
products and services that help airlines and airports identify threats
and protect against, detect and respond to cyber attacks.
SITA also operates the Community Cyber Threat
Center, a security information sharing service run on behalf of
SITA’s more than 400 air transport industry members. It enables
actionable information on cyber threats to be shared in a timely
manner among key industry stakeholders.
