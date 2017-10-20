Absolute Hotel Services Signs 456-Room Eastin Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand

|
Absolute Hotel Services has signed an agreement
with The Harbour View Development Company to manage the largest
Eastin property in Thailand, the Eastin Hotel Harbour Bangkok.
Due to open in the first quarter of 2019
Eastin Hotel Harbour Bangkok is located close to Queen Sirikit
National Convention Center, the MRT and expressway.
The hotel will consist of 456 rooms
and suites, an all-day
dining restaurant and pool bar, an executive lounge, a swimming
pool, a fully equipped high-tech gym, a rooftop garden and 500 sqm
of meetings and event space.
“Since starting the Absolute Hotel Services
Group in 2008, I have been extremely gratified to see us going
from strength to strength in the international hotel and resort
field and Eastin Hotel Harbor Bangkok is an especially proud
moment for me and my team, being the largest Eastin property in
the Kingdom,” said
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Absolute Hotel
Services. “I am looking forward to even bigger and better things
for both Absolute Hotel Services and the Eastin brand with the
continued success for both ourselves and the hotels’ owners as we
welcome even more extremely valued Eastin Hotels and Residences
guests.”
