Absolute Hotel Services Signs 456-Room Eastin Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand

Absolute Hotel Services has signed an agreement with The Harbour View Development Company to manage the largest Eastin property in Thailand, the Eastin Hotel Harbour Bangkok.

Due to open in the first quarter of 2019 Eastin Hotel Harbour Bangkok is located close to Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the MRT and expressway.

The hotel will consist of 456 rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant and pool bar, an executive lounge, a swimming pool, a fully equipped high-tech gym, a rooftop garden and 500 sqm of meetings and event space.

“Since starting the Absolute Hotel Services Group in 2008, I have been extremely gratified to see us going from strength to strength in the international hotel and resort field and Eastin Hotel Harbor Bangkok is an especially proud moment for me and my team, being the largest Eastin property in the Kingdom,” said Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Absolute Hotel Services. “I am looking forward to even bigger and better things for both Absolute Hotel Services and the Eastin brand with the continued success for both ourselves and the hotels’ owners as we welcome even more extremely valued Eastin Hotels and Residences guests.”



See other recent news regarding: AHS, Absolute Hotel Services, Jonathan Wigley, Eastin, Thailand.