ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 in Chiang Mai,
Thailand - What Does TAT Have Planned?
[HD video and podcast
below] What does the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)
have planned for the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2018?
Scheduled to take place in Chiang Mai from
22-26 January, with the TRAVEX component on 24-26 January, Dr. Walailak Noypayak, Ph.D., TAT's Executive Director - ASEAN South
Asia and South Pacific Region, tells Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com what delegates
can expect from the 37th edition of this very important annual
travel trade show.
The ATF in Chiang Mai will be the sixth time that Thailand has hosted this
major event, the last time being in 2008 when it was held in
Bangkok.
Filmed in Dr. Noypayak's office on 19 October
2017, Dr. Noypayak tells us why Chiang Mai was chosen as the
host city rather than more established MICE centres such as
Phuket or Bangkok, or even somewhere new like Khon Kaen or Ubon
Ratchathani.
We discuss numbers and you will learn how many hosted
and non-hosted buyers are expected to attend and where they are coming from.
We also discuss the sellers, how many are attending, how many
are from
Thailand and elsewhere in the region, and what TAT has done to
reduce the cost for some of the smaller companies in ASEAN so that
they too can participate.
Dr. Noypayak tells us how TAT plans
to use technology at ATF 2018, whether trade shows are
still relevant in this much more connected and digital world, and
what Thailand is going to promote at the event.
You will also
learn about the new campaign which TAT will launch at the World
Travel Market (WTM) in London in a few weeks, and how students will
be able to get involved with the ATF when it is on in Chiang Mai.
You will also
discover which three Chiang Mai dishes Dr. Noypayak suggests all
delegates try when they visit Chiang Mai, and what plans they have
for the ATF 2018 Opening Ceremony, often a very special and
memorable occasion. All that and much, much more in the video and
podcast below.
