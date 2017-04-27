Vietjet to Launch Flights Between Singapore and Hanoi

Vietjet will launch flights between Singapore and Hanoi on 27 April 2017.

Operating on a daily basis, flights will depart Hanoi at 10.00 to arrive at Singapore Changi Airport at 13.55.

The return flight will depart Singapore at 14.55 to arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 16.50.

The flight time per sector is approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes.

Vietjet currently operates two daily return flights between Singapore and Ho Chi Minh (Saigon). Flights depart Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Hanoi at 12.00 and 16.00 and from Changi at 13.00 and 18.00. The flight time is approximately 2 hours.

The airline is also planning to connect Singapore with Da Lat and Da Nang.

Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200 Aircraft HS-VKA Tour - HD

