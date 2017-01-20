International Year of Sustainable Tourism for
Development 2017
The official launch of the International Year of
Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017 took place this week and
will be followed by 12 months of global actions aimed at advancing
sustainable tourism contribution to the 2030 Agenda for
Sustainable Development.
United
Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said, “Every day, more than
three million tourists cross international borders. Every year,
almost 1.2 billion people travel abroad. Tourism has become a
pillar of economies, a passport to prosperity, and a
transformative force for improving millions of lives. The world
can and must harness the power of tourism as we strive to carry
out the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”
On the occasion, the UNWTO announced
the nomination of the Ambassadors of the International Year: HE
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Liberia; HM King Simeon II; Huayong Ge, President, UnionPay; Dr Talal Abu Ghazaleh, Chairman,
Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization and Dr Michael Frenzel, President,
Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry.
UNWTO Secretary General, Taleb
Rifai, said , “2017 is a unique
opportunity for us to promote the contribution of tourism to
achieving the future we want – and also to determine, together,
the exact role we will have tourism play in the sustainable
development agenda, to and beyond 2030. A unique opportunity to
ensure that tourism is a pillar in achieving the 17 Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs).”
Sustainable Hotels and
