SITA Appoints Sumesh Patel as President - Asia Pacific

|
SITA has appointed Sumesh Patel as President -
Asia Pacific.
As a member of the Senior Leadership Team reporting
directly to SlTA’s CEO, Sumesh will be responsible for developing
and driving the strategic direction for SITA in the region.
Prior to this role, Sumesh was Vice-President of
Business Management, Asia Pacific where he sustained
revenues and grew SITA’s business in Asia Pacific. He has been
with SITA for over 24 years, starting as engineer, before moving
into leadership positions in sales and business development,
then driving the communications and airport portfolio strategy
in Asia.
Sumesh
is based in Singapore and replaces
Ilya
Gutlin, who has
assumed the position of President for SITA’s
global Air Travel Solutions division.
Sumesh holds an Executive MBA degree from the
National University of Singapore in 2012 and recently graduated
from SITA’s year-long MLX Enterprise Leadership programme.
Sumesh was born in India. He is married and
a father of two teenage
boys.
