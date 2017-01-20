SITA Appoints Sumesh Patel as President - Asia Pacific

SITA has appointed Sumesh Patel as President - Asia Pacific.

As a member of the Senior Leadership Team reporting directly to SlTA’s CEO, Sumesh will be responsible for developing and driving the strategic direction for SITA in the region.

Prior to this role, Sumesh was Vice-President of Business Management, Asia Pacific where he sustained revenues and grew SITA’s business in Asia Pacific. He has been with SITA for over 24 years, starting as engineer, before moving into leadership positions in sales and business development, then driving the communications and airport portfolio strategy in Asia.

Sumesh is based in Singapore and replaces Ilya Gutlin, who has assumed the position of President for SITA’s global Air Travel Solutions division.

Sumesh holds an Executive MBA degree from the National University of Singapore in 2012 and recently graduated from SITA’s year-long MLX Enterprise Leadership programme.

Sumesh was born in India. He is married and a father of two teenage boys.



