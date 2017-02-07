AIME Searching for Rising Star of MICE Industry; Nominations Close 7 February 2017

|
To recognise the exceptional talent and
dedication of young leaders in the MICE industry, the Asia Pacific
Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) will launch the inaugural
Rising Star award as a part of the 25th anniversary campaign,
celebrating the future of the industry.
Young professionals under 30 are invited to
submit their greatest achievement
online. AIME is searching for
nominations and entries that showcase the exceptional and
enthusiastic talent the MICE community has to offer. Submissions
are to be judged by the AIME Advisory Board, made up of
independent industry members, and the winner will be announced at
the award ceremony held annually on the AIME show floor.
Entries for the awards are
now open and will close on 7 February 2017.
“The introduction of this award to AIME,
acknowledges up-and-coming talent in the industry, those who have
achieved in their work, attitude, leadership and commitment,” said
Ian Wainwright, Event Director – AIME, Reed Travel Exhibitions. “We
are inviting nominees to think outside the box with their
submission, if you have a video, blog or presentation that
demonstrates your outstanding approach, our judges would love to
see it. The Rising Star award provides a great opportunity
for AIME to recognise young professionals and support future
growth of our amazing industry.”
The
winner of the inaugural Rising Star award will receive not only a
keepsake, but importantly a full VIP AIME experience
including complimentary accommodation and flights to attend AIME
2017 in Melbourne, priority entry to all education seminars and networking functions including the renowned Welcome Event to be
held at Carousel by food&desire on Albert Park Lake and a A$500
gift voucher.
AIME 2017 will take place 21 – 22 February at the Melbourne
Convention & Exhibition Centre.
See other recent
news regarding:
AIME,
MICE,
Melbourne.