AIME Searching for Rising Star of MICE Industry; Nominations Close 7 February 2017

To recognise the exceptional talent and dedication of young leaders in the MICE industry, the Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) will launch the inaugural Rising Star award as a part of the 25th anniversary campaign, celebrating the future of the industry.

Young professionals under 30 are invited to submit their greatest achievement online. AIME is searching for nominations and entries that showcase the exceptional and enthusiastic talent the MICE community has to offer. Submissions are to be judged by the AIME Advisory Board, made up of independent industry members, and the winner will be announced at the award ceremony held annually on the AIME show floor.

Entries for the awards are now open and will close on 7 February 2017.

“The introduction of this award to AIME, acknowledges up-and-coming talent in the industry, those who have achieved in their work, attitude, leadership and commitment,” said Ian Wainwright, Event Director – AIME, Reed Travel Exhibitions. “We are inviting nominees to think outside the box with their submission, if you have a video, blog or presentation that demonstrates your outstanding approach, our judges would love to see it. The Rising Star award provides a great opportunity for AIME to recognise young professionals and support future growth of our amazing industry.”

The winner of the inaugural Rising Star award will receive not only a keepsake, but importantly a full VIP AIME experience including complimentary accommodation and flights to attend AIME 2017 in Melbourne, priority entry to all education seminars and networking functions including the renowned Welcome Event to be held at Carousel by food&desire on Albert Park Lake and a A$500 gift voucher.

AIME 2017 will take place 21 – 22 February at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

