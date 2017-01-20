Carlson Rezidor Breaks Ground on First Hotel in Sri Lanka

Carlson Rezidor has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first hotel in Sri Lanka, the Park Inn by Radisson Colombo.

The event was inaugurated by Hon. Minister John Amaratunga, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Tourism Development & Christian Religious Affairs, Anil Amarasuriya and S.R. Gnanam, chairman and managing director, respectively, at Sofia Hospitality (Pvt) Ltd, and Thorsten Kirschke, president, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

Located on Galle Road, at the heart of the Central Business District (CBD) and 26 kilometers from the Bandaranaike International Airport, the 199-key hotel will feature a swimming pool, fitness center, F&B outlets, as well as and meetings and events facilities.

The hotel is expected to open in Q2 2019.

Thorsten Kirschke, President, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, said, “This is a significant milestone as Park Inn by Radisson Colombo marks our first hotel in Sri Lanka and the debut of our Park Inn by Radisson brand in the country. Sri Lanka, “Wonder of Asia”, is globally renowned as a tropical paradise. The nation’s pristine, natural beauty coupled with numerous breath-taking experiences and activities, is perfectly aligned with Park Inn by Radisson’s positioning as bright, bold, fresh and energetic.”

This is the first of two hotels owned by Sofia Hospitality (Pvt) Ltd and managed by Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.



