London Welcomed Record 14 Million Int. Arrivals in First Nine Months of 2016

London welcomed a record 14 million
international visitors in the first nine months of 2016, putting
the city on course for another bumper tourism year, according to
International Passenger Survey (IPS) figures released this week.
From July to September 2016, there were 5.2
million overseas arrivals to the city, a decrease of 0.8%
when compared to the same period in 2015, but the second highest
summer period on record.
Last summer, visitors flocked to the opening of
Buckingham Palace, David Hockney at the Royal Academy, and
Prudential Ride London, which saw over 25,000 amateur and
professional cyclists take to the closed roads of the capital and
Surrey.
The River Thames was also a focal point. To
commemorate the 350th anniversary of the great fire of London, a
100ft wooden replica of the city in 1666 was set alight. And
'Floating Dreams' by South Korean artist, Ik-Joong Kang, was
another major installation on the river, as part of the 2016
'Totally Thames' Festival, which was enjoyed by over 2.2 million
people.
Separate analysis from Forward Keys, a company
that predicts the number of overseas travel agent bookings to
London, forecasts that in the first three months of 2017, bookings
from American tourists will go up 25% and up 40% from China, when
compared to the same period in 2016.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said, "These
figures demonstrate the phenomenal draw of our city's world-class
sport, culture, art, history and architecture. London remains well
and truly open and welcomes visitors from every corner of the
globe."
The opening of new hotels, such as the five-star
Great Scotland Yard Hotel and Nobu Hotel Shoreditch, as well as
events marking the 125th anniversary of the publication of the
first Sherlock Holmes story, 20 years since the first Harry Potter
book, a world class season of American art and the Pink Floyd
exhibition at the V&A, should continue to draw in tourists
from all over the world this year.
The tourism industry is a major contributor to
the London economy. Overall, the sector contributes more than £36
billion to the capital every year and supports around 700,000
jobs.
