Etihad Airways to Operate 14 Flights Per Week to Düsseldorf

Etihad Airways’ Abu Dhabi – Düsseldorf service
is to be operated 14 times a week with the addition of a new daily
service, effective 26 March 2017.
The new mid-morning departure from Abu
Dhabi and return overnight service from Düsseldorf will offer
two-way connectivity to additional markets across Asia and
Australia, including Brisbane, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Seoul,
Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Phuket, Kathmandu and Seychelles.
The extra daily frequency will provide
further connections to popular destinations including Bangkok,
Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Mumbai and Delhi.
With the additional capacity, Etihad Airways’
frequency between Abu Dhabi and its three German gateways of
Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich rises from 35 to 42 services a
week, ensuring consistency of double daily flights to each city.
Partner carrier airberlin also operates twice-daily flights
between Abu Dhabi and Berlin.
“Etihad Airways is one of the
world’s highest quality airlines, and with its new twice-daily
service between Düsseldorf and Abu Dhabi, this clearly shows that
the airline recognises the great significance of the Rhine-Ruhr
Region as an attractive destination with one of Europe’s strongest
catchment areas,” said Thomas Schnalke, Düsseldorf Airport CEO. “North Rhine-Westphalia is a key
business region, home to many international companies, and it is
hugely important to offer the best possible accessibility for
business travellers from the Gulf. Abu Dhabi too is an excellent
destination for both leisure and business, and promises to appeal
even more for travellers from Düsseldorf and the neighbouring
region with these new services.”
airberlin, which
operates a daily service between Düsseldorf and Abu Dhabi, has
notified Etihad Airways of its decision to discontinue the route
and redeploy the aircraft onto other markets from the beginning of
the 2017 summer schedule.
airberlin will continue to offer its
Düsseldorf-based customers access to Abu Dhabi and beyond through codesharing on Etihad Airways’ existing and new flights from the
western German city.
Passengers booked on
airberlin flights from Düsseldorf to Abu Dhabi and beyond will be
reprotected on services operated by Etihad Airways.
