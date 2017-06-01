Emirates to Launch Third Daily Flight Between Dubai and Nairobi, Kenya

|
Emirates is to launch a third daily
flight between Dubai and Kenya’s capital Nairobi from 1 June
2017.
The additional flights underscore Emirates’ commitment to Kenya and
confidence in the route, which has grown to become one of the
airline’s busiest routes in Africa since it first launched
services to the country in October 1995.
As with its other
two daily flights between Dubai and Nairobi, Emirates will
operate the route with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three class
configuration. The aircraft has eight private suites in
First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304
seats in Economy Class.
Flight EK717 will become the first
of the three daily departures from Dubai, leaving at 01.40 and
arriving in Nairobi at 05.40, enabling customers arriving on
Emirates’ flights from India, the UK and many European countries
such as France, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy
to connect to the Nairobi flight within three hours.
The return
flight EK718 will depart Nairobi at
07.10 and land in Dubai at 13.15, ahead of Emirates’ afternoon
European flights and its fourth daily flight to New York, a
popular destination for Kenyan travellers.
The flight will
provide 16 tons of additional cargo capacity on the route for
Kenya’s main export products such as flowers, fresh fruit and
vegetables, as well as key imports such as mobile phones,
pharmaceuticals and readymade garments, amongst others.
Emirates
has a strong presence in East Africa and in addition to Nairobi,
also flies once daily to Entebbe in Uganda, Dar es Salaam in
Tanzania and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.
See other recent
news regarding:
Emirates,
Nairobi,
Kenya.