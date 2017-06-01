Emirates to Launch Third Daily Flight Between Dubai and Nairobi, Kenya

Emirates is to launch a third daily flight between Dubai and Kenya’s capital Nairobi from 1 June 2017.

The additional flights underscore Emirates’ commitment to Kenya and confidence in the route, which has grown to become one of the airline’s busiest routes in Africa since it first launched services to the country in October 1995.

As with its other two daily flights between Dubai and Nairobi, Emirates will operate the route with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three class configuration. The aircraft has eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 seats in Economy Class.

Flight EK717 will become the first of the three daily departures from Dubai, leaving at 01.40 and arriving in Nairobi at 05.40, enabling customers arriving on Emirates’ flights from India, the UK and many European countries such as France, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy to connect to the Nairobi flight within three hours.

The return flight EK718 will depart Nairobi at 07.10 and land in Dubai at 13.15, ahead of Emirates’ afternoon European flights and its fourth daily flight to New York, a popular destination for Kenyan travellers.

The flight will provide 16 tons of additional cargo capacity on the route for Kenya’s main export products such as flowers, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as key imports such as mobile phones, pharmaceuticals and readymade garments, amongst others.

Emirates has a strong presence in East Africa and in addition to Nairobi, also flies once daily to Entebbe in Uganda, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.



