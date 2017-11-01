Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 to Open in Bangkok on 1 November 2017

Travelodge is preparing to open its first hotel in Thailand's capital city, Bangkok.

Located in the heart of the city, just a few minutes to the BTS sky train (Nana station), Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 will be the group’s second property in Thailand when it opens on 1 November 2017.

The 224 rooms feature plenty of natural light, free high-speed Wi-Fi, a power shower and personal safety box.

The hotel also has a rooftop restaurant, outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre.

To celebrate its opening, Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is offering a special rate of THB 1,599 per room per night. Terms and conditions apply.

Travelodge also has a hotel in Pattaya, just over one hour's drive away from Bangkok.

Expansion Plans of Travelodge Hotels Asia (January 2017)

