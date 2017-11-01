Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 to Open in Bangkok on 1 November 2017

|
Travelodge is preparing to open its first hotel
in Thailand's capital city, Bangkok.
Located in the heart of the city, just a few
minutes to the BTS sky train (Nana station), Travelodge Sukhumvit
11 will be the group’s second property in Thailand when it opens
on 1 November 2017.
The 224
rooms feature plenty of
natural light, free high-speed Wi-Fi, a
power shower and personal safety box.
The hotel also has a rooftop restaurant, outdoor
swimming pool and a fitness centre.
To celebrate its opening, Travelodge Sukhumvit
11 is offering a
special rate of THB 1,599 per room per night. Terms and conditions
apply.
Travelodge also has a hotel in Pattaya, just
over one hour's drive away from Bangkok.
