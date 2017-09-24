SITAOnAir Adds Inmarsat’s SB-S to Portfolio

|
SITAOnAir has added Inmarsat’s next generation flightdeck
connectivity solution SwiftBroadband-Safety (SB-S) to its
portfolio, as part of a renewed and expanded agreement
between the two companies.
SB-S is a secure communications
system for the flightdeck and meets stringent aviation
requirements for safety and operational data exchange with the
ground.
Its global coverage is Future Air Navigation System (FANS)
1/A compliant and delivers Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) and safety and operational services over
a robust, secured IP data link as well as multiple voice channels.
This agreement will allow SITAOnAir to
supply commercial airlines and business aviation operators with
SB-S, including migration options for existing customers to
install the new platform.
It also carries forward critical
existing services, while, at the same time, enabling airlines to
benefit from a new set of secure, broadband IP services, that
enable connectivity for applications and services.
These include
Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) for real-time in-flight updates,
Graphical Weather for real-time enhanced situational awareness and
meeting new Global Aeronautical Distress Safety System (GADSS)
mandates, and enabling real-time diagnostics and performance
monitoring.
Paul Gibson, Portfolio Director, Aircom at
SITAOnAir, said, “We’re delighted to extend our relationship with
Inmarsat and be able to add SwiftBroadband-Safety to our portfolio
of integrated aircraft communications services. SB-S will prove
critical in connecting existing cockpit applications and unleash
potential as the industry is able to develop new applications and
services around a dedicated secure IP connection to the cockpit.
At SITAOnAir we’re already integrating SB-S integral position
reporting to enhance our Aircom FlightTracker application,
further supporting GADSS.”
SITAOnAir provides communications
services to more than 16,000 aircraft worldwide and currently
integrates Inmarsat’s Classic Aero and SwiftBroadband satellite
communications solutions into its offering. The two services have
been providing cockpit services to more than 90% of
the world’s transoceanic wide-body aircraft fleet for more than 25
years.
Captain Mary McMillan, Vice President of Aviation Safety
and Operational Services at Inmarsat Aviation, said, “We have
worked closely with SITAOnAir over the past 25 years to offer
world-leading safety and operational efficiency satcom solutions
to airlines. We are delighted to be moving this important
partnership with SITAOnAir forward with the distribution of SB-S.
This will drive the adoption of digital flight deck technology and
deliver unsurpassed operational efficiencies and enhanced safety
throughout the global aviation industry.”
SB-S is currently in flight in
evaluations with Hawaiian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines and United Airlines. It has been selected by Airbus as a Light Cockpit Satcom
solution on its popular A320 and A330 families.
According to a study released by
Inmarsat and Helios earlier this year, satellite
communications are estimated to have saved airlines US$3 billion
over the past 15 years through improved operational communications
and the ability to fit more aircraft in a given airspace through
reduced oceanic separation.
