New Range of Limited Edition Amenity Kits on Qatar Airways

A new range of limited edition amenity kits from
luxury luggage brands BRIC’S and Nappa Dori have made their debut
on board Qatar Airways.
BRIC’S limited edition luxury amenity kits come
in a selection of four colours for autumn – yellow, navy blue,
blush and tan – and will be presented to passengers flying
long-haul in First Class and Business Class.
First Class and Business Class long-haul
passengers will get a luxury amenity bag created exclusively for
Qatar Airways by stylish Italian luggage brand, BRIC’S. The
miniature versions of the Bellagio and Sintesis suitcase features
a hard-shell with a Tuscan leather trim. Each bag contains
exclusive products from Italy’s Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, an environmentally friendly olive oil company. The skin care
range includes lip balm, hydrating facial mist, and anti-ageing moisturiser in Business Class, with added Night Recovery Cream for
First Class kits. Socks, eyeshades and ear plugs complete the
range with the addition of a BRIC’S signature luggage tag for
First Class.
Medium-haul customers flying in First Class and
Business Class will get amenity kits developed by Nappa Dori. The kits
feature select images from destinations around the world served by
Qatar Airways, and contain socks, eyeshades and lip balm from Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio.
This is just the latest initiative taken by
Qatar Airways to enhance its service for passengers. Last month,
the airline launched a new
Pre-Select Dining
service, allowing First and Business Class passengers to
pre-select one main course from the à la carte on-board menu as
far as 14 days in advance and up to 24 hours before take-off.
