Oman Tourism Launches Global Advertising Campaign

Oman Tourism has launched a global advertising campaign on television and other digital platforms. The campaign captures the essence of Oman at different levels and highlights diverse aspects of the destination. The film was directed by Mr. Bapi Bit of Motherboard Films and takes viewers through the journey of a young man from India visiting Oman for a friend’s wedding and then exploring the adventurous side of the country with his friends. The tempo rises as the film progresses and the lyrics of the background song ‘I want a freedom from me’ portrays feelings of the protagonist, bringing out a myriad of emotions. Salim Adi Al Mamari, Director General of Tourism Promotion, from the Ministry of Tourism in Oman, said, “We are successfully promoting Oman in the Indian market and in countries around the world, and felt there was a strong need for a customized film that highlights the Omani culture, landscape and history, while also depicting the outdoor adventure and wedding aspects of our country. We believe that our new film has put together an interesting mélange of all these facets and are certain that the film will appeal to audiences; while helping boost footfalls in the coming months.” The film features picturesque locations in Muscat, Sur, Nizwa, a turtle reserve at Ras Al Jinz, the breezy-mountainous regions of Jabal Akdhar, and the pristine Damaniyat Islands. The campaign will utilize national media channels such as TV, paid search, online display, key digital sponsorships, social media platforms and online streaming applications. The film will be used for global distribution across international markets for promotional purposes. There are multiple versions of the film catering to different segments. The master 5 minute film will be used for B2B platforms such as events, roadshows, etc. The 4 minute version will be used by international markets, and the 2 minute video will be used on digital platforms. The 30-second version of the commercial, shown below, will be aired on television. “The idea of the film was to go beyond HNIs and premium travelers; and attract younger audiences, women travelers, etc. as these are some of the emerging travel segments that India and the rest of the world are witnessing in the last couple of years. Also, since ‘weddings’ are an important part of Indian culture, we are constantly striving to promote Oman for destination weddings and have hence encapsulated a segment in the film which is wedding specific, that showcases the different hues, emotions and rituals of an Indian wedding,” said Salim Adi Al Mamari. Oman Tourism Launches Global Advertising Campaign See more: HD Videos and Podcasts.

