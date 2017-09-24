Anantara Vacation Club Partners Asia Miles

|
Anantara Vacation Club has partnered Asia Miles.
Under the new partnership, Anantara Vacation
Club Elite Diamond, Platinum and Royal Club Points Owners will
have the option to convert their Club Points into Asia Miles.
Club Points Owners will be
able to receive 2,500 Asia Miles for every 1,000 Anantara Vacation
Club Points they choose to convert.
“Our new partnership with Asia Miles is a great
benefit for our Club Points Owners,” said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief
Commercial Officer. “With the ability to convert their Club Points
into Asia Miles, Club Points Owners will enjoy greater flexibility
and diversity for their travel and entertainment plans.”
In addition to redeeming miles for flight
awards to over 1,000 destinations, Asia Miles members can also
turn their miles into awards such as stays at
60,000 hotels, car rental services in 20 countries and over 35,000
other
lifestyle and experience awards.
See other recent
news regarding:
Asia Miles,
Anantara,
Rewards,
Miles,
Loyalty.