Wyndham to Acquire AmericInn and Three Rivers Hospitality for $170 Million

Wyndham Hotel Group has unveiled plans to acquire the Minnesota-based AmericInn hotel brand and its management company, Three Rivers Hospitality, from Northcott Hospitality for $170 million.

AmericInnís portfolio consists of 200 primarily franchised hotels with approximately 11,600 rooms in 21 states, predominately in the Midwestern U.S., Ohio Valley, and Mountain states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, and North Dakota. The brandís U.S. pipeline consists of 23 hotels. Committed to its asset-light strategy, Wyndham Hotel Group will explore options to divest the owned portfolio, which consists of 10 hotels.

The deal, subject to regulatory and government approval and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, will bolster Wyndham Hotel Groupís existing collection of more than 1,500 midscale hotels while also significantly increasing its footprint in the Midwest. Upon closing, Wyndhamís family of brands will expand to 20 names.

ďAmericInnís unwavering dedication to first-rate quality and service, proven by its consistently high ratings and guest satisfaction scores, grows our North American system in the heartland where we see great opportunity for continued growth,Ē said Geoff Ballotti, Wyndham Hotel Groupís president and chief executive officer. ďAmericInnís guest-centric culture aligns perfectly with our values, making it a fantastic tuck-in brand for us. And with the global middle class expected to more than double in the next 10 years, we know investing in the midscale segment allows us to offer great experiences and value at price points that travelers need and where they want to be.Ē

See other recent news regarding: Wyndham, Acquisition.