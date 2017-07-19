Wyndham to Acquire AmericInn and Three Rivers Hospitality for $170 Million

|
Wyndham Hotel Group has unveiled plans to acquire the
Minnesota-based AmericInn hotel brand and its management company, Three Rivers Hospitality, from Northcott Hospitality for $170
million.
AmericInn’s portfolio consists of 200 primarily
franchised hotels with approximately 11,600 rooms in 21 states,
predominately in the Midwestern U.S., Ohio Valley, and Mountain
states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, and North
Dakota. The brand’s U.S. pipeline consists of 23 hotels. Committed
to its asset-light strategy, Wyndham Hotel Group will explore
options to divest the owned portfolio, which consists of 10
hotels.
The deal, subject to regulatory and government
approval and the satisfaction of other customary closing
conditions, will bolster Wyndham Hotel Group’s existing collection
of more than 1,500 midscale hotels while also significantly
increasing its footprint in the Midwest. Upon closing, Wyndham’s
family of brands will expand to 20 names.
“AmericInn’s
unwavering dedication to first-rate quality and service, proven by
its consistently high ratings and guest satisfaction scores, grows
our North American system in the heartland where we see great
opportunity for continued growth,” said Geoff Ballotti, Wyndham
Hotel Group’s president and chief executive officer. “AmericInn’s
guest-centric culture aligns perfectly with our values, making it
a fantastic tuck-in brand for us. And with the global middle class
expected to more than double in the next 10 years, we know
investing in the midscale segment allows us to offer great
experiences and value at price points that travelers need and
where they want to be.”
