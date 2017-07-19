Dusit Signs 5-Star Resort on Mactan Island, Cebu

|
Dusit has signed an hotel management agreement
with Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), one of the Philippines'
leading real estate companies, to operate the Dusit Thani Mactan
Cebu, a five-star resort situated on the northern peninsula of
Mactan island.
The resort is slated to open in the fourth
quarter of 2018.
The new beachfront resort will comprise 271 guest rooms divided between three buildings
adjacent to RLC’s AmiSa private residences.
Facilities will
include a luxury spa, a fully-equipped fitness centre, lobby
lounge, three restaurants with al fresco and private dining, a
large infinity pool, and over 1,200 sqm of meeting space.
Mactan island is located
a few kilometers from Cebu in the Central Visayas region. Surrounded by coral, the
island offers excellent diving and snorkeling experiences, has a
vibrant sailing community, and is also home to the only aquarium
attraction in the Visayas.
Mactan island is served by
Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), which is currently
undergoing a major expansion to have its capacity upgraded to
handle 12.5 million passengers annually. This year, it is expected
to welcome 10 million arrivals, a 12% increase on 2016.
Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu will be located approximately 30 minutes by car
from the airport.
Mr Frederick D. Go, President
of RLC, said, “Mactan Island has the potential to become an even
greater tourism destination, and there’s no better way to fuel
that growth than by partnering with an international five-star
hotel operator such as Dusit International to manage our upscale
resort development.”
Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu will be the third
property in Philippines to carry the Dusit Thani brand besides
the
Dusit Thani Manila and the upcoming Dusit Thani Residence
Davao. Next year, the Dusit Hospitality Management
College, a fully-integrated hospitality school and hotel,
will also open in the capital. Other properties in the pipeline
include DusitPrincess Cebu City, dusitD2 Davao and dusitD2 Resort,
San Juan.
See other recent
news regarding:
Dusit,
Mactan,
Cebu,
Philippines,
Dusit Thani