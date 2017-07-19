TravelNewsAsia.com
Dusit Signs 5-Star Resort on Mactan Island, Cebu

Dusit has signed an hotel management agreement with Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), one of the Philippines' leading real estate companies, to operate the Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, a five-star resort situated on the northern peninsula of Mactan island.

 The resort is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The new beachfront resort will comprise 271 guest rooms divided between three buildings adjacent to RLC’s AmiSa private residences.

 Facilities will include a luxury spa, a fully-equipped fitness centre, lobby lounge, three restaurants with al fresco and private dining, a large infinity pool, and over 1,200 sqm of meeting space.

Artist impression of the Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu in Philippines

Mactan island is located a few kilometers from Cebu in the Central Visayas region. Surrounded by coral, the island offers excellent diving and snorkeling experiences, has a vibrant sailing community, and is also home to the only aquarium attraction in the Visayas.

Mactan island is served by Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), which is currently undergoing a major expansion to have its capacity upgraded to handle 12.5 million passengers annually. This year, it is expected to welcome 10 million arrivals, a 12% increase on 2016. Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu will be located approximately 30 minutes by car from the airport.

Mr Frederick D. Go, President of RLC, said, “Mactan Island has the potential to become an even greater tourism destination, and there’s no better way to fuel that growth than by partnering with an international five-star hotel operator such as Dusit International to manage our upscale resort development.”

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu will be the third property in Philippines to carry the Dusit Thani brand besides the Dusit Thani Manila and the upcoming Dusit Thani Residence Davao. Next year, the Dusit Hospitality Management College, a fully-integrated hospitality school and hotel, will also open in the capital. Other properties in the pipeline include DusitPrincess Cebu City, dusitD2 Davao and dusitD2 Resort, San Juan.

