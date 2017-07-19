TravelNewsAsia.com
Qatar Airways Flies 330 Holstein Cows to Doha

Qatar Airways Cargo has transported the country’s first two shipments of 330 Holstein cows from Europe on a Boeing 777 freighter.

These initial shipments are part of a 4,000-head herd that marks the launch of a completely new industry for the State of Qatar.

Qatar Airways Cargo has been appointed to charter more than 20 cattle shipments from Europe, the U.S. and Australia in the next few weeks. Upon arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA), the cattle are carefully transferred to Baladna Farm, a huge livestock farm in Qatar.

Baladna, a subsidiary of Power International Holding, has built special cowsheds with a temperature control system to ensure a comfortable environment for the cattle. Baladna Farm, built over 700,000 sqm, includes 40,000 Awassi sheep able to withstand high temperature and produce high-quality milk. The farm also houses 5,000 goats and an animal feed mill yielding 100 tonnes per day.

Power International Holding Chairman Mr. Moutaz Al Khayyat ,said, “We are proud to expand the dairy industry in the State of Qatar, and are thankful to Qatar Airways Cargo for the expedient, safe and secure transportation of the cattle that have now safely arrived at their new home, Baladna Farm. With the arrival of the dairy cows, we aim to meet 30-35% of the imported milk demand in the country within two months.”

