Qatar Airways Flies 330 Holstein Cows to Doha

Qatar Airways Cargo has transported the country’s first two shipments of 330 Holstein
cows from Europe on a Boeing 777 freighter.
These initial shipments are part of a 4,000-head herd that marks
the launch of a completely new industry for the State of Qatar.
Qatar Airways Cargo has
been appointed to charter more than 20 cattle shipments from
Europe, the U.S. and Australia in the next few weeks. Upon arrival
at Hamad International Airport (HIA), the cattle are carefully transferred to Baladna Farm, a huge livestock farm in
Qatar.
Baladna, a subsidiary of Power International Holding, has built special
cowsheds with a temperature control system to ensure a comfortable
environment for the cattle. Baladna Farm, built over 700,000 sqm,
includes 40,000 Awassi sheep able to withstand high temperature
and produce high-quality milk. The farm also houses 5,000 goats
and an animal feed mill yielding 100 tonnes per day.
Power International Holding Chairman Mr. Moutaz Al
Khayyat ,said, “We are proud to expand the dairy industry in the
State of Qatar, and are thankful to Qatar Airways Cargo for the
expedient, safe and secure transportation of the cattle that have
now safely arrived at their new home, Baladna Farm. With the
arrival of the dairy cows, we aim to meet 30-35% of the
imported milk demand in the country within two months.”
