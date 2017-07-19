TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 19 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Regent University’s Institute for Cybersecurity to Build Cyber Range Training Facility

The Institute for Cybersecurity at Regent University, an academic center and training facility dedicated to equipping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals in the industry, government, military and academia, is to expand its facilities with a state-of-the-art cyber range training facility.

As one of only a few stand-alone cyber range facilities at a university, and perhaps the only one in the U.S. at a private university, The Regent Cyber Range will open in Q4 2017 and will offer hands-on training programs where students will acquire the highest level of skills needed for careers in cybersecurity.

Regent’s Cyber Range will also act as a leading-edge training hub for enterprises, consultancies, government and military organizations, offering several certificate programs at all levels.

Left to right: Sam Friedman – Director Sales, Cyberbit, Adi Dar, CEO, Cyberbit, Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson, Regent Founder, Chancellor and CEO, Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riano, Regent Executive Vice President and Stephen Thomas, VP Sales, Cyberbit.

According to industry reports, cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing career fields, with demand expected to rise to 6 million jobs globally in 2019 and a projected shortfall of employees for 1.5 million job openings. Median pay for an entry-level position for  people with a bachelor’s degree is currently $88,890, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the highest 10% of cybersecurity professionals earning more than $140,000.

“A severe skill shortage exists in the workforce, while at the same time the threats to our country’s security grow ever more sophisticated,” said Regent’s Chancellor and CEO, Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. “Regent’s new training center will address the nation’s need for thousands of additional cybersecurity experts to defend government and commercial networks from cyber attacks.”

Regent will utilize the Cyberbit Range platform created by Cyberbit Ltd., one of the world’s leading providers of cybersecurity training and simulation platforms. The system offers a realistic training experience where trainees are exposed to various attack scenarios and security breaches to improve their hands-on skills. The range can simulate large-scale virtual networks and attacks based on real-world incidents, and can also pinpoint system vulnerabilities and help users develop countermeasures and improved protocols for dealing with cyber attacks on critical network systems.

 The platform offers numerous security tools and systems, including risk assessment tools, monitoring systems, security information and event management systems, forensic tools and supporting databases, as well as other network, security and cyber components.

“Regent will be among the first in Christian higher education, and one of the few colleges and universities nationwide, to offer hands-on cybersecurity training,” said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for academic affairs. “This facility will allow Regent to offer complex, system-level training at the highest level, and graduates will emerge with hands-on testing and training that is unmatched in higher education. We’ve found the Cyberbit Range platform to deliver the highest level of training experience that will enable us to achieve our goals, coupled with the unparalleled support of the Cyberbit team.”

Currently, Regent University offers a Master of Science in Cybersecurity, as well as undergraduate degrees in Information Systems Technology, Computer Science, Cyber & Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity.

Early next year, Regent will also host a Cyber Summit (Spring, 2018) featuring industry and government leaders to discuss innovation and future cybersecurity risks.

See other recent news regarding: Elbit Systems, Cyberbit, University, Cybersecurity, Security, Defense.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com