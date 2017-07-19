Regent University’s Institute for Cybersecurity to Build Cyber Range Training Facility

The Institute for Cybersecurity at Regent University, an academic center and training facility dedicated to equipping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals in the industry, government, military and academia, is to expand its facilities with a state-of-the-art cyber range training facility. As one of only a few stand-alone cyber range facilities at a university, and perhaps the only one in the U.S. at a private university, The Regent Cyber Range will open in Q4 2017 and will offer hands-on training programs where students will acquire the highest level of skills needed for careers in cybersecurity. Regent’s Cyber Range will also act as a leading-edge training hub for enterprises, consultancies, government and military organizations, offering several certificate programs at all levels. According to industry reports, cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing career fields, with demand expected to rise to 6 million jobs globally in 2019 and a projected shortfall of employees for 1.5 million job openings. Median pay for an entry-level position for people with a bachelor’s degree is currently $88,890, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the highest 10% of cybersecurity professionals earning more than $140,000. “A severe skill shortage exists in the workforce, while at the same time the threats to our country’s security grow ever more sophisticated,” said Regent’s Chancellor and CEO, Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. “Regent’s new training center will address the nation’s need for thousands of additional cybersecurity experts to defend government and commercial networks from cyber attacks.” Regent will utilize the Cyberbit Range platform created by Cyberbit Ltd., one of the world’s leading providers of cybersecurity training and simulation platforms. The system offers a realistic training experience where trainees are exposed to various attack scenarios and security breaches to improve their hands-on skills. The range can simulate large-scale virtual networks and attacks based on real-world incidents, and can also pinpoint system vulnerabilities and help users develop countermeasures and improved protocols for dealing with cyber attacks on critical network systems. The platform offers numerous security tools and systems, including risk assessment tools, monitoring systems, security information and event management systems, forensic tools and supporting databases, as well as other network, security and cyber components. “Regent will be among the first in Christian higher education, and one of the few colleges and universities nationwide, to offer hands-on cybersecurity training,” said Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for academic affairs. “This facility will allow Regent to offer complex, system-level training at the highest level, and graduates will emerge with hands-on testing and training that is unmatched in higher education. We’ve found the Cyberbit Range platform to deliver the highest level of training experience that will enable us to achieve our goals, coupled with the unparalleled support of the Cyberbit team.” Currently, Regent University offers a Master of Science in Cybersecurity, as well as undergraduate degrees in Information Systems Technology, Computer Science, Cyber & Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity. Early next year, Regent will also host a Cyber Summit (Spring, 2018) featuring industry and government leaders to discuss innovation and future cybersecurity risks. See other recent news regarding: Elbit Systems, Cyberbit, University, Cybersecurity, Security, Defense.