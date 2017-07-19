Regent University’s Institute for Cybersecurity to Build Cyber Range Training Facility

|
The Institute for Cybersecurity at Regent
University, an academic center and training facility dedicated to
equipping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals in
the industry, government, military and academia, is to expand its
facilities with a state-of-the-art cyber range training facility.
As one of only a few stand-alone cyber range
facilities at a university, and perhaps the only one in the U.S.
at a private university, The Regent Cyber Range will open in Q4
2017 and will offer hands-on training programs where students will
acquire the highest level of skills needed for careers in cybersecurity.
Regent’s Cyber Range will also act as a leading-edge
training hub for enterprises, consultancies, government and
military organizations, offering several certificate programs at
all levels.
According to industry reports, cybersecurity is
one of the fastest growing career fields, with demand expected to
rise to 6 million jobs globally in 2019 and a projected shortfall
of employees for 1.5 million job openings. Median pay for an
entry-level position for people with a bachelor’s degree is
currently $88,890, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics,
with the highest 10% of cybersecurity professionals earning
more than $140,000.
“A severe skill shortage exists in the
workforce, while at the same time the threats to our country’s
security grow ever more sophisticated,” said Regent’s Chancellor
and CEO, Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. “Regent’s new training center
will address the nation’s need for thousands of additional
cybersecurity experts to defend government and commercial networks
from cyber attacks.”
Regent will utilize the Cyberbit Range platform
created by Cyberbit Ltd., one of the world’s leading providers of cybersecurity training and simulation platforms.
The system offers a
realistic training experience where trainees are exposed to
various attack scenarios and security breaches to improve their
hands-on skills. The range can simulate large-scale virtual
networks and attacks based on real-world incidents, and can also
pinpoint system vulnerabilities and help users develop
countermeasures and improved protocols for dealing with cyber
attacks on critical network systems.
The platform offers numerous
security tools and systems, including risk assessment tools,
monitoring systems, security information and event management
systems, forensic tools and supporting databases, as well as other
network, security and cyber components.
“Regent will be among the first in Christian
higher education, and one of the few colleges and universities
nationwide, to offer hands-on cybersecurity training,” said Dr.
Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for academic
affairs. “This facility will allow Regent to offer complex,
system-level training at the highest level, and graduates will
emerge with hands-on testing and training that is unmatched in
higher education. We’ve found the Cyberbit Range platform to
deliver the highest level of training experience that will enable
us to achieve our goals, coupled with the unparalleled support of
the Cyberbit team.”
Currently, Regent University offers a Master of
Science in Cybersecurity, as well as undergraduate degrees in
Information Systems Technology, Computer Science, Cyber & Digital
Forensics and Cybersecurity.
Early next year, Regent will also host a Cyber
Summit (Spring, 2018) featuring industry and government leaders to
discuss innovation and future cybersecurity risks.
