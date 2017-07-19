Air Côte d’Ivoire Takes Delivery of Airbus A320

Air Côte d’Ivoire, the Ivory Coast’s flagship airline based in Abidjan, has taken delivery of an Airbus A320.

The aircraft is configured in two classes, with 16 seats in business class and 132 seats in economy class.

The business class offering features the new “Celeste” seat provided by Stelia Aerospace.

Air Côte d’Ivoire already operates six Airbus aircraft (four A319s and two A320) in the framework of a leasing contract.

The airline currently flies to 20 international destinations located in West and Central Africa, and to five domestic destinations.



See other recent news regarding: Airbus, A320.