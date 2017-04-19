Two Shilla Stay Hotels Open in South Korea

|
The Shilla has expanded its Stay hotel brand with
the opening of two new properties in Seocho, Seoul, and Haeundae,
Busan.
The Shilla Stay hotels were designed by
renowned Italian architect Piero Lissoni.
Opened on 1 April in the heart of Gangnam’s
commercial district, Shilla Stay Seocho is accessible via two
subway stations – Yangjae Station and Gangnam Station – and nearby
Seoul’s cultural and shopping hubs such as COEX Mall, Apgujeong
Rodeo Street, and Seoul Arts Centre.
Shilla Stay Seocho spans 28 floors and comprises
305 rooms available in three categories that feature Hungarian goose-down bedding and Aveda
bathroom amenities.
For guests staying 14 nights and more the Shilla Stay Seocho features a
Guest Lounge which includes amenities like a self-service
laundry room, microwave, induction stove, and water purifier.
For
those travelling for work, the hotel’s 5/F is dedicated to
meetings and banquets, with several venues that can be booked in
advance as well as catering services available upon request. Six
customizable rooms can accommodate groups from 12 to 70 persons,
each fully equipped with LCD projectors, state-of-the-art sound
systems, and high-speed wireless internet to match the needs of a
diverse audience.
Shilla Stay’s flagship restaurant Cafe on the
3/F offers a buffet of pan-Asian and international cuisines for
breakfast and lunch, and transitions into a cozy lounge bar
serving drinks and small bites after 6pm.
With vistas of the lush landscape and
sweeping views of the ocean, Shilla Stay Haeundae
has just opened in
Busan, just a 2-minute walk away from the scenic Haeundae Beach.
Featuring residential-style
accommodation with a relaxed resort atmosphere, Shilla Stay
Haeundae offers six room types, including the Ondol Suite that
recreates an authentic Korean underfloor heating system for those
who want to experience a more authentic traditional Korean home.
Comprising two beds for up to four persons, the spacious family
twin room is suitable for travelling with children.
“Shilla Stay Haeundae is the brand’s first property to launch in
Busan, and we look forward to bringing the “Smarter Stay” values
to a growing market of business and leisure travellers to Korea,”
said Tae Ju Park, General Manager, Shilla Stay Busan.
For a distinctive dining experience, Cafe offers a wide
selection of fresh seafood as part of its delectable buffet
available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Guests can also lounge
and soak up some sun in the hotel’s rooftop pool, which overlooks
the panoramic beachfront, while enjoying refreshing drinks and
snacks from the poolside bar.
Serving as one of
the nation’s key transportation hub, Busan makes for the perfect
coastal getaway with a range of leisure activities for guests to
experience, from the famed Busan International Film Festival
(BIFF) to excursions at the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, and nature
trails at Dongbaek Island, Dalmaji Hill, Jangsan Mountain, and
APEC Naru Park.
