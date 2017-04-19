TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 19 April 2017
Two Shilla Stay Hotels Open in South Korea

The Shilla has expanded its Stay hotel brand with the opening of two new properties in Seocho, Seoul, and Haeundae, Busan.

 The Shilla Stay hotels were designed by renowned Italian architect Piero Lissoni.

Opened on 1 April in the heart of Gangnam’s commercial district, Shilla Stay Seocho is accessible via two subway stations – Yangjae Station and Gangnam Station – and nearby Seoul’s cultural and shopping hubs such as COEX Mall, Apgujeong Rodeo Street, and Seoul Arts Centre.

Shilla Stay Seocho spans 28 floors and comprises 305 rooms available in three categories that feature Hungarian goose-down bedding and Aveda bathroom amenities.

For guests staying 14 nights and more the Shilla Stay Seocho features a Guest Lounge which includes amenities like a self-service laundry room, microwave, induction stove, and water purifier.

For those travelling for work, the hotel’s 5/F is dedicated to meetings and banquets, with several venues that can be booked in advance as well as catering services available upon request. Six customizable rooms can accommodate groups from 12 to 70 persons, each fully equipped with LCD projectors, state-of-the-art sound systems, and high-speed wireless internet to match the needs of a diverse audience.

Shilla Stay’s flagship restaurant Cafe on the 3/F offers a buffet of pan-Asian and international cuisines for breakfast and lunch, and transitions into a cozy lounge bar serving drinks and small bites after 6pm.

Sofabed Room at Shilla Stay Haeundae

With vistas of the lush landscape and sweeping views of the ocean, Shilla Stay Haeundae has just opened in Busan, just a 2-minute walk away from the scenic Haeundae Beach.

Featuring residential-style accommodation with a relaxed resort atmosphere, Shilla Stay Haeundae offers six room types, including the Ondol Suite that recreates an authentic Korean underfloor heating system for those who want to experience a more authentic traditional Korean home. Comprising two beds for up to four persons, the spacious family twin room is suitable for travelling with children.

“Shilla Stay Haeundae is the brand’s first property to launch in Busan, and we look forward to bringing the “Smarter Stay” values to a growing market of business and leisure travellers to Korea,” said Tae Ju Park, General Manager, Shilla Stay Busan.

For a distinctive dining experience, Cafe offers a wide selection of fresh seafood as part of its delectable buffet available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Guests can also lounge and soak up some sun in the hotel’s rooftop pool, which overlooks the panoramic beachfront, while enjoying refreshing drinks and snacks from the poolside bar.

Serving as one of the nation’s key transportation hub, Busan makes for the perfect coastal getaway with a range of leisure activities for guests to experience, from the famed Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) to excursions at the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, and nature trails at Dongbaek Island, Dalmaji Hill, Jangsan Mountain, and APEC Naru Park.

