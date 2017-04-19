Qatar Airways Achieves Compliance with IATA Resolution 753 at HIA

|
Qatar Airways has achieved compliance with IATA Resolution 753 at its Hamad
International Airport (HIA) hub.
The resolution requires the airline
to track every piece of baggage from the start of the journey all
the way through to its finish.
The certification has been achieved
thanks to the airline’s Baggage Management System (HAQIBA)
developed in-house, as well as its seamless real time integration
with the Qatar Airways website and mobile app.
Qatar Airways offers real time updates on
checked baggage through the “Track My Bags” feature on its website
and mobile app.
The information includes various stages of the
baggage handling process such as check-in, transfer, arrival, as
well as reference to bag tags and baggage belt.
Qatar Airways Group
Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “Our
careful attention to our passengers’ baggage, from the beginning
of their journey all the way through to its finish, is yet another
indication of the importance we place on customer experience. We
have proactively taken steps to align our baggage management
systems with IATA’s requirements. As a result, we are delighted
that the association has declared Qatar Airways the first airline
worldwide to become certified for end-to-end tracking for our hub
at Hamad International Airport.”
Resolution 753 was developed to reduce mishandling and baggage
fraud, increase passenger satisfaction and enhance the overall
baggage management landscape at airports around the world. The
resolution was issued in 2016 and made mandatory for all IATA airlines, who have until 1 June 2018 to comply.
The
certificate was presented to Qatar Airways’ Doha hub Hamad
International Airport (HIA) and once all its stations in the network
are compliant with the resolution, IATA will award the airline a
platinum certificate.
Nick Careen, Senior Vice
President, Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security for IATA, said,
“Qatar Airways’ efforts over the past year to comply with IATA
Resolution 753 on Baggage Tracking have paid off. We congratulate
the airline on becoming the first in the world to achieve full
compliance of the resolution at their hub in Doha. Qatar Airways’
ability to track baggage at every stage of its journey will allow
the airline full visibility to manage its baggage operations and
to more easily trace, retrieve and deliver missing or delayed
bags, leading to a better experience for passengers.”
