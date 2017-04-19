Amadeus Partners Wingify to Offer OTAs Access to Visual Website Optimizer

|
Amadeus has partnered with Wingify to offer
Online Travel Agents (OTAs) access to Visual Website Optimizer
(VWO), the company’s A/B testing and conversion optimisation
platform.
The platform helps customers analyse how
consumers interact with their website and make data-driven
decisions.
This data should help improve conversion
rates at every touch point within their travel website and
ultimately optimise the look-to-book ratio, a crucial part in
securing more bookings through their site.
A/B testing is a process that compares
two versions of a webpage to determine which one performs better
for a defined conversion goal.
VWO, Wingify’s A/B testing and
conversion optimisation platform, has been used in various use
cases, delivering strong results to organisations across diverse
industries including Virgin Holidays, KPMG, Samsung and Toyota.
Sparsh Gupta, CTO of VWO, said, “Website testing and
optimisation can be a significant differentiator for companies in
highly competitive markets, such as the travel industry in Asia
Pacific. An A/B testing and optimisation programme helps OTAs get
a better understanding of how consumers engage with their
websites, so businesses can pinpoint where customers are dropping
off along the online purchasing journey. By using the insights and
proven statistical results to address the leaks and improve their
websites, businesses can see returns in the form of higher
conversion rates and increased revenue.”
Sebastien
Gibergues, Global Head of Online Travel at Amadeus, added, “We are
committed to adding greater business value for our OTA customers,
by equipping them with the technology, solutions and services they
need to stay ahead of consumer demands. Our focus is to
collaborate with the best technology and travel providers in the
world to power the travel ecosystem and bring the best travel
experience to consumers.”
