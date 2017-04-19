TravelNewsAsia.com
Amadeus Partners Wingify to Offer OTAs Access to Visual Website Optimizer

Amadeus has partnered with Wingify to offer Online Travel Agents (OTAs) access to Visual Website Optimizer (VWO), the company’s A/B testing and conversion optimisation platform.

The platform helps customers analyse how consumers interact with their website and make data-driven decisions.

This data should help improve conversion rates at every touch point within their travel website and ultimately optimise the look-to-book ratio, a crucial part in securing more bookings through their site.

A/B testing is a process that compares two versions of a webpage to determine which one performs better for a defined conversion goal.

Screenshot demonstrating Wingify's Visual Website Optimizer (VWO)

VWO, Wingify’s A/B testing and conversion optimisation platform, has been used in various use cases, delivering strong results to organisations across diverse industries including Virgin Holidays, KPMG, Samsung and Toyota.

Sparsh Gupta, CTO of VWO, said, “Website testing and optimisation can be a significant differentiator for companies in highly competitive markets, such as the travel industry in Asia Pacific. An A/B testing and optimisation programme helps OTAs get a better understanding of how consumers engage with their websites, so businesses can pinpoint where customers are dropping off along the online purchasing journey. By using the insights and proven statistical results to address the leaks and improve their websites, businesses can see returns in the form of higher conversion rates and increased revenue.”

Sebastien Gibergues, Global Head of Online Travel at Amadeus, added, “We are committed to adding greater business value for our OTA customers, by equipping them with the technology, solutions and services they need to stay ahead of consumer demands. Our focus is to collaborate with the best technology and travel providers in the world to power the travel ecosystem and bring the best travel experience to consumers.”

