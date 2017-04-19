Malaysia Airlines Enlists SITAOnAir, Aireon and FlightAware for Global Flight Tracking

|
Malaysia Airlines
will be the first SITAOnAir airline customer to benefit from a new flight tracking
solution.
Under the agreement, all Malaysia Airlines
aircraft will have access to enhanced minute-by-minute, 100% global, flight
tracking data, delivered by SITAOnAir’s AIRCOM FlightTracker.
This solution will improves the existing
SITAOnAir AIRCOM FlightTracker by adding Aireon’s space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data to the existing data available
from FlightAware’s multiple global sources, complementing active Air Navigation
Service Provider (ANSP) Future Air Navigation System (FANS)
activity data.
By incorporating this data, Malaysia
Airlines’ aircraft operations center will receive real-time
position updates of its airborne fleet globally.
Aireon’s
space-based ADS-B data will also resolve any existing data feed
coverage gaps that remain, particularly over oceanic and remote
airspace, where there is currently no surveillance.
“Real-time global aircraft
tracking has long been a goal of the aviation community,” said
Captain Izham Ismail, Chief Operating Officer, Malaysia Airlines.
“We are proud to be the first airline to adopt this solution using
space-based ADS-B data as part of SITAOnAir’s AIRCOM
FlightTracker.”
Paul Gibson, Portfolio Director, AIRCOM, at
SITAOnAir,
said, “With the addition of the Aireon SM data, via FlightAware,
to SITAOnAir’s AIRCOM FlightTracker, combined with our active monitoring and automated alerting
capabilities, Malaysia Airlines will be at the cutting-edge of
real-time flight tracking technology. With access to
up-to-the-minute reporting, Malaysia Airlines will know the
location, heading, speed and altitude of all aircraft in its
fleet, at all times, and be alerted to any exceptions.”
In November 2016, Aireon, FlightAware and
SITAOnAir announced a new partnership
to deliver Aireon data via FlightAware to SITAOnAir customers. FlightAware provides a combination of global air traffic control
data, aircraft datalink information and terrestrial ADS-B data
through a secure streaming data feed.
Once the Aireon
system is operational, expected in 2018, airlines already using
SITAOnAir’s AIRCOM FlightTracker will automatically begin seeing
the new Aireon data appear in their systems without the need for
costly modifications.
“In addition to not requiring any new
avionics or modifications to their aircraft, Malaysia Airlines
will seamlessly gain real-time flight tracking ability of its
fleet, even in areas where regional Air Navigation Service
Providers do not have full surveillance,” said FlightAware
Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Baker. “The result will be that
Malaysia Airlines will have greater visibility of their aircraft’s
exact location.”
Aireon
Chief Executive Officer, Don Thoma added, “Malaysia Airlines has
taken a lead role in the industry since the tragic events of 2014.
Real-time, global flight tracking, anywhere on the planet will
further their safety goals, by allowing Malaysia Airlines to track their aircraft anytime, anywhere."
Aireon’s space-based
ADS-B system will offer a global solution that works for all ADS-B
Out equipped aircraft everywhere. ADS-B Out mandates have been
passed by ANSPs and industry governing bodies around the world,
resulting in operators automatically knowing that their aircraft
are properly equipped.
The Aireon service will be operational in 2018,
shortly after the completion of the Iridium NEXT satellite
constellation. On 14 January 2017, the first 10
Iridium NEXT satellites carrying the Aireon ADS-B hosted payload
were successfully launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. In total, the
constellation will consist of 66 operational low-earth-orbit
satellites providing global coverage. The service will also
provide Air Navigation Service Providers with global aircraft
surveillance capability, and is expected to help reduce fuel
costs, increase safety and enable more efficient flight paths.
