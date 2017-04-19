Hilton Appoints Qian Jin as President - Greater China and Mongolia

|
Hilton has appointed Qian Jin as President - Greater China and Mongolia.
The appointment comes at a time
when Hilton prepares to open its 100th hotel in
Greater China, with more than 230 hotels in the pipeline.
Qian Jin most
recently served as president of Wanda Hotels & Resorts, one of
Hilton's largest owners in Greater China. He reports to Martin Rinck,
President - Asia Pacific.
"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Qian Jin, one of the hospitality industry's great leaders in Asia Pacific," said Rinck. "The elevation of this position to area president
recognizes the rapid growth we have achieved in recent years and
our future intentions, as we embark on an exciting new chapter in
our history in Greater China and Mongolia."
A Chinese native, Qian Jin studied in Australia
and has worked in Fiji, Malaysia and Singapore. Spending the
majority of his career at Starwood, he ultimately became president
for Greater China, before taking on his most recent position at
Wanda.
Based in Shanghai, he will now be responsible
for taking Hilton forward in what is already the company's second
largest market in terms of hotels open and under development.
"I was attracted by the scale of Hilton's
ambitions, and its value system and clear vision to be the world's
leading hospitality company," said Qian Jin . "More specifically,
I share Hilton's enthusiasm for China and look forward to helping
drive the commitment to creating heartfelt experiences for guests,
meaningful opportunities for team members and high value for
owners."
Qian Jin will replace outgoing
senior vice president of Greater China and Mongolia, Bruce
McKenzie, who is retiring.
See other recent
news regarding:
Hilton,
President,
China,
Mongolia.