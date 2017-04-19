Hilton Appoints Qian Jin as President - Greater China and Mongolia

Hilton has appointed Qian Jin as President - Greater China and Mongolia.

The appointment comes at a time when Hilton prepares to open its 100th hotel in Greater China, with more than 230 hotels in the pipeline.

Qian Jin most recently served as president of Wanda Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton's largest owners in Greater China. He reports to Martin Rinck, President - Asia Pacific.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Qian Jin, one of the hospitality industry's great leaders in Asia Pacific," said Rinck. "The elevation of this position to area president recognizes the rapid growth we have achieved in recent years and our future intentions, as we embark on an exciting new chapter in our history in Greater China and Mongolia."

A Chinese native, Qian Jin studied in Australia and has worked in Fiji, Malaysia and Singapore. Spending the majority of his career at Starwood, he ultimately became president for Greater China, before taking on his most recent position at Wanda.

Based in Shanghai, he will now be responsible for taking Hilton forward in what is already the company's second largest market in terms of hotels open and under development.

"I was attracted by the scale of Hilton's ambitions, and its value system and clear vision to be the world's leading hospitality company," said Qian Jin . "More specifically, I share Hilton's enthusiasm for China and look forward to helping drive the commitment to creating heartfelt experiences for guests, meaningful opportunities for team members and high value for owners."

Qian Jin will replace outgoing senior vice president of Greater China and Mongolia, Bruce McKenzie, who is retiring.



