Hampton by Hilton London Docklands Appoints Jean-Claude Scharinger as GM

|
Jean-Claude Scharinger has been appointed
General Manager of Hampton by Hilton London Docklands.
He will oversee the purpose-built hotel which
opened its doors to guests earlier this month.
Hampton by Hilton London Docklands is located
within the London’s Royal Docks regeneration area and comprises
209 bedrooms, meeting rooms, a fitness suite, bar and restaurant
spread across seven floors.
Jean-Claude began his career in hospitality in
South Africa and has worked for a host
of reputable hotels in the UK and abroad.
His most recent role saw him take charge of
multiple hotels as Cluster General Manager for Premier Inn North
London.
Jean-Claude Scharinger, General Manager of
Hampton by Hilton London Docklands, said, “The new hotel is an
exciting offering for the capital, and it has been fantastic to
welcome guests over the past few weeks to the new property. The location, close to London City Airport,
London ExCel and the O2 Arena makes it perfect for business
travellers as well as tourists. There is an array of attractions
right on our doorstep, perfect for those who want to soak up
everything the capital has to offer.”
The hotel is owned by London-based real estate
company Aprirose, which has appointed Redefine|BDL Hotels to
manage the property.
It is the second Hampton by Hilton to join the
RBH portfolio, alongside Hampton by Hilton London Gatwick Airport,
and represents the company’s first hotel management agreement with Aprirose.
