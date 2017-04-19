Hampton by Hilton London Docklands Appoints Jean-Claude Scharinger as GM

Jean-Claude Scharinger has been appointed General Manager of Hampton by Hilton London Docklands.

He will oversee the purpose-built hotel which opened its doors to guests earlier this month.

Hampton by Hilton London Docklands is located within the London’s Royal Docks regeneration area and comprises 209 bedrooms, meeting rooms, a fitness suite, bar and restaurant spread across seven floors.

Jean-Claude began his career in hospitality in South Africa and has worked for a host of reputable hotels in the UK and abroad.

His most recent role saw him take charge of multiple hotels as Cluster General Manager for Premier Inn North London.

Jean-Claude Scharinger, General Manager of Hampton by Hilton London Docklands, said, “The new hotel is an exciting offering for the capital, and it has been fantastic to welcome guests over the past few weeks to the new property. The location, close to London City Airport, London ExCel and the O2 Arena makes it perfect for business travellers as well as tourists. There is an array of attractions right on our doorstep, perfect for those who want to soak up everything the capital has to offer.”

The hotel is owned by London-based real estate company Aprirose, which has appointed Redefine|BDL Hotels to manage the property.

It is the second Hampton by Hilton to join the RBH portfolio, alongside Hampton by Hilton London Gatwick Airport, and represents the company’s first hotel management agreement with Aprirose.

