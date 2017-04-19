FlySafair Enhances Global Distribution with Hahn Air

FlySafair, the South African low-cost carrier, has entered into an agreement with Hahn Air to distribute its flights via travel agents worldwide.

The deal combines both the H1-Air product and an HR-169 interline agreement.

With HR-169, FlySafair will be available in the GDSs Amadeus and Galileo under their own designator FA since March, 2017 and can be issued by travel agents on the HR-169 ticket.

With H1-Air, FlySafair is already available in all major GDSs worldwide under the reservation code H1 and can also be ticketed on HR-169 ticket stock.

Through the Dual Partnership, FlySafair benefits from a full suite of services including scheduling, fare filing, messaging, inventory management, reservations, settlements, money repatriation and HR-169 ticketing.

“By combining the two Hahn Air products, FlySafair is fully optimising their distribution strategy,” said Steve Knackstedt, Vice President of the Airline Business Group at Hahn Air. “Through our H1-Air product, FlySafair successfully outsources its complete indirect distribution while eliminating risk and saving costs. H1-Air also allows FlySafair to enter the GDS world immediately and cover all major GDSs with minimal effort. By complementing the H1-product with a HR-169 interline agreement, our partner can choose to sell flights under its own two letter code in key markets via selected GDSs.”

FlySafair is a low-cost airline based at Oliver Reginald Tambo International Airport (JNB) in Johannesburg, South Africa. The airline is part of 51-year old specialised aviation services company, Safair Operations, and serves 7 domestic destinations with a fleet of nine Boeing 737 aircraft.

FlySafair’s GDS inventory includes a 23kg checked-in baggage allowance, free priority boarding and two flight changes without penalty fees, although fare differences will be applicable.



See other recent news regarding: Hahn Air, HR-169, Distribution, SafAir, South Africa.