FlySafair Enhances Global Distribution with Hahn Air

FlySafair, the South African low-cost carrier,
has entered into an agreement with Hahn Air to distribute its
flights via travel agents worldwide.
The deal combines both
the H1-Air product and an HR-169 interline agreement.
With HR-169, FlySafair will be available in the GDSs Amadeus and Galileo under
their own designator FA since March, 2017 and can be issued by
travel agents on the HR-169 ticket.
With H1-Air, FlySafair is
already available in all major GDSs worldwide under the
reservation code H1 and can also be ticketed on HR-169 ticket
stock.
Through the Dual Partnership, FlySafair benefits from a
full suite of services including scheduling, fare filing,
messaging, inventory management, reservations, settlements, money
repatriation and HR-169 ticketing.
“By combining the two
Hahn Air products, FlySafair is fully optimising their
distribution strategy,” said Steve Knackstedt, Vice President of
the Airline Business Group at Hahn Air. “Through our H1-Air
product, FlySafair successfully outsources its complete indirect
distribution while eliminating risk and saving costs. H1-Air also
allows FlySafair to enter the GDS world immediately and cover all
major GDSs with minimal effort. By complementing the H1-product
with a HR-169 interline agreement, our partner can choose to sell
flights under its own two letter code in key markets via selected
GDSs.”
FlySafair is a low-cost airline based at Oliver
Reginald Tambo International Airport (JNB) in Johannesburg, South
Africa. The airline is part of 51-year old specialised aviation
services company, Safair Operations, and serves 7 domestic
destinations with a fleet of nine Boeing 737 aircraft.
FlySafair’s GDS inventory includes a 23kg
checked-in baggage allowance, free priority boarding and two
flight changes without penalty fees, although fare differences
will be applicable.
