Dusit Hotels to Accept WeChat Pay

Thailand’s Dusit Hotels & Resorts has signed a
partnership agreement with Ksher (WeChat Pay Thailand) and Asset
Bright Public Company Limited to accept WeChat Pay at its rapidly
growing portfolio of hotels and resorts.
WeChat Pay is part of
China’s largest mobile instant messaging app, WeChat, which to
date has over 800 million active users. It allows users to pay
bills, order goods, transfer money to other users, and pay in
selected stores directly via smartphone using credit from their
personal WeChat Pay accounts.
Under the new partnership agreement, Dusit
Hotels & Resorts will be the first hotel group in Thailand to
accept WeChat Pay at its restaurants, spas, participating outlets,
and for hotel rooms upon check-out, initially at its owned
properties in Thailand and subsequently its other properties
around the world.
Users will be able to pay their hotel bills by
simply scanning a QR code to have the relevant fee deducted from
their accounts.
Authorized by the Bank of Thailand, Asset
Bright Public Company Limited will process all e-payments made via
WeChat Pay at Dusit hotels in Thailand. Ksher, meanwhile, will
implement and maintain the WeChat Pay system, including providing
online security and technical support.
According to
figures released by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), 8.75
million Chinese tourists visited the kingdom in 2016 and Chinese
visitors now account for 27% of all foreign travellers to
Thailand.
“In
China’s top-tier cities, approximately 90% of stores now
accept WeChat Pay as a payment method and the platform’s reach is
starting to expand globally,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief
Operating Officer of Dusit Hotels & Resorts. “Chinese tourists are
high value market and increasingly significant to our business, so
it’s important we do all we can to cater to their needs. By
implementing WeChat Pay, our Chinese guests will now be able to
benefit from favourable exchange rates and occasional exclusive
promotions, so we are confident it will be a huge success.”
In addition to all Dusit hotels in China, WeChat Pay is now
accepted at all Dusit-owned hotels in Thailand, including Dusit
Thani Bangkok, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Dusit Thani Pattaya,
Dusit Thani Hua Hin, DusitPrincess Korat, DusitPrincess Chiang
Mai, DusitPrincess Srinakarin Bangkok, and dusitD2Chiang Mai.
Dusit Hotels & Resorts will also introduce the service at its
international properties in the near future.
In celebration
of the launch, from now through 30 September 2017 Dusit Hotels &
Resorts will offer an exclusive Dusit WeChat Pay package of up to
40% off regular room rates at its owned hotels in
Thailand. Guests must use WeChat Pay to qualify for this package,
which also includes breakfast and is bookable via Dusit’s WeChat
account.
In addition, courtesy of WeChat Pay, anyone who
uses the app to pay for a room at Dusit’s participating hotels and
resorts will receive a digital red lucky envelope, known in China
as ‘Ang Pao’, containing up to 888 RMB (approximate 4,440 Baht)
which will be paid directly into their accounts if they stay at
participating Dusit hotels from now through 23 April 2017.
