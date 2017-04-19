Conrad Koh Samui Appoints Lyle Lewis as General Manager

|
Conrad Koh Samui has appointed Lyle Lewis
as General Manager.
Lyle moves from Conrad Maldives Rangali Island where he was
also General Manager.
Daniel Welk, Vice President
of Operations – Luxury, Asia Pacific said, “With a vast experience
in hospitality, Lyle will ensure that smart luxury guests to
Conrad Koh Samui will enjoy the exceptional inspired experiences
that the Conrad brand has always been renowned for, connecting
them to the local culture of destination Thailand.”
With a
career spanning more than 30 years in the hospitality industry,
Lyle brings with him a wealth of experience to Conrad Koh Samui.
Lyle joined Hilton in 2014 as general manager for Conrad Maldives Rangali Island following an impressive career in hotel and
regional level management.
He has worked for many world-renowned
hospitality brands assuming numerous positions including the Vice
President of Operations in Asia Pacific with Carlson Hotels.
