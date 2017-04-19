Conrad Koh Samui Appoints Lyle Lewis as General Manager

Conrad Koh Samui has appointed Lyle Lewis as General Manager.

Lyle moves from Conrad Maldives Rangali Island where he was also General Manager.

Daniel Welk, Vice President of Operations – Luxury, Asia Pacific said, “With a vast experience in hospitality, Lyle will ensure that smart luxury guests to Conrad Koh Samui will enjoy the exceptional inspired experiences that the Conrad brand has always been renowned for, connecting them to the local culture of destination Thailand.”

With a career spanning more than 30 years in the hospitality industry, Lyle brings with him a wealth of experience to Conrad Koh Samui.

Lyle joined Hilton in 2014 as general manager for Conrad Maldives Rangali Island following an impressive career in hotel and regional level management.

He has worked for many world-renowned hospitality brands assuming numerous positions including the Vice President of Operations in Asia Pacific with Carlson Hotels.



