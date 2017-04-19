Bjorn Richardson Joins 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok as GM

A Swedish
national, Bjorn has lived in Thailand for more than 20 years and
has held senior positions throughout the Kingdom and region.
His
most recent position prior to joining 137 Pillars Suites &
Residences was General Manager of Oakwood Residence Bangkok.
His
past experience includes senior executive roles at The Siam City
Hotel Bangkok, Sunway Lagoon Resort Hotel in Malaysia, Anantara
Resort & Spa Golden Triangle and Pattaya Marriott Resort & Spa.
Bjorn holds a degree from IHTTI School of Hotel Management,
Switzerland and is fluent in Swedish, English, Thai, French,
Danish and Norwegian with an additional understanding of basic
German and Spanish.