Bjorn Richardson Joins 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok as GM

Bjorn Richardson has been appointed as General Manager of the 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok.

A Swedish national, Bjorn has lived in Thailand for more than 20 years and has held senior positions throughout the Kingdom and region.

His most recent position prior to joining 137 Pillars Suites & Residences was General Manager of Oakwood Residence Bangkok.

His past experience includes senior executive roles at The Siam City Hotel Bangkok, Sunway Lagoon Resort Hotel in Malaysia, Anantara Resort & Spa Golden Triangle and Pattaya Marriott Resort & Spa.

Bjorn holds a degree from IHTTI School of Hotel Management, Switzerland and is fluent in Swedish, English, Thai, French, Danish and Norwegian with an additional understanding of basic German and Spanish.

