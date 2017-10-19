Thomas Singenberger Appointed Hotel Manager of akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok

|
Thomas Singenberger has been appointed Hotel
Manager of the akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok, a new 50-room hotel
scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018.
Thomas has more than a decade of executive
level experience and was trained at one of the most respected
hotel management schools in the world, Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne
in Switzerland.
Fluent in German and English, Thomas boasts a
strong background in Food & Beverage (F&B) and recently worked at
The Okura Prestige Bangkok and Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit.
“As a new concept luxury urban retreat, akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok is
all about creating an intimate atmosphere in the heart of one of Asia’s most iconic cities,”
said Thomas. “A personalized
approach requires a distinctive personality, and with this in
mind, the new akyra Hotel will offer guests a contemporary blend
of classic hospitality and intriguing experiences.”
The akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok is located on
Sukhumvit Soi 20, within walking distance of two of Bangkok’s most
popular luxury shopping malls – The Emporium and The EmQuartier.
