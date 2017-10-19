Thomas Singenberger Appointed Hotel Manager of akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok

Thomas Singenberger has been appointed Hotel Manager of the akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok, a new 50-room hotel scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018.

Thomas has more than a decade of executive level experience and was trained at one of the most respected hotel management schools in the world, Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland.

Fluent in German and English, Thomas boasts a strong background in Food & Beverage (F&B) and recently worked at The Okura Prestige Bangkok and Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit.

“As a new concept luxury urban retreat, akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok is all about creating an intimate atmosphere in the heart of one of Asia’s most iconic cities,” said Thomas. “A personalized approach requires a distinctive personality, and with this in mind, the new akyra Hotel will offer guests a contemporary blend of classic hospitality and intriguing experiences.”

The akyra Sukhumvit Bangkok is located on Sukhumvit Soi 20, within walking distance of two of Bangkok’s most popular luxury shopping malls – The Emporium and The EmQuartier.



