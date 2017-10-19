Qatar Airways Partners USAID ROUTES Programme to Help Combat Wildlife Trafficking

|
Qatar Airways has joined a select group of
private sector, non-government organisations and government
agencies in a concerted response to combat wildlife crime across
transportation networks.
As a partner in the USAID Reducing Opportunities
for Unlawful Transport of Endangered Species (ROUTES) programme,
Qatar Airways has increased its commitment as a signatory to the
United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce Buckingham Palace
Declaration to protect endangered species from illegal trade and
transportation.
Alongside ROUTES, Qatar Airways will help raise
awareness and build capacity with Qatar Airways staff and
strengthen solutions to help stop the trafficking of wildlife.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “We have a prominent position
in establishing industry solutions to global threats, such as the
illegal transportation of endangered wildlife. Qatar Airways is
proud to stand with other aviation industry leaders to state that
we have zero tolerance for this criminal activity. As a result, we
have devoted resources to raise awareness to not only eliminate
wildlife trafficking, but to protect these creatures that we
value.”
The illegal trade of wildlife is the fourth
largest black market in the world — worth approximately $20
billion annually — and impacts more than 7,000 species of animals
and plants. Criminal organisations involved in wildlife
trafficking are often directly connected to other trafficking
networks, including the smuggling of narcotics, arms and people.
Wildlife traffickers regularly exploit the increasing connectivity
of global transportation, threatening human health and security,
creating risk throughout industry supply chains and pushing animal
species into extinction.
The ROUTES Partnership supports the transport
sector by providing targeted data analytics, empowering personnel
with the necessary tools and information to be a part of the
solution, raising awareness among clients and staff and ultimately
embedding solutions within existing company policies that help
stop the trafficking of wildlife.
ROUTES Partnership Chair, Ms. Michelle Owen,
said, “We are thrilled that Qatar Airways is joining ROUTES and
taking an increased leadership role against wildlife trafficking
within the aviation sector. ROUTES is a transformational
partnership that is strengthened by the knowledge and motivation
that members like Qatar Airways contribute.”
