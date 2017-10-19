US Hotel Industry Reports Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

|
According to STR, the U.S. hotel industry
reported positive results in the three key performance metrics
during September 2017.
In a year-on-year comparison with September
2016, the US hotel industry reported an 1.4% increase in occupancy
to 69.7%, growth of 1.0% in ADR to US$128.52, and an increase of
2.4% in RevPAR to US$89.54.
“The industry set September records for demand
(more than 108 million room nights sold) and occupancy, but the
lowest ADR growth figure since June 2010 limited RevPAR growth to
well below the September average,” said Brad Garner, STR’s senior
VP of client relationships. “Trends in the data are difficult to
identify because we had the Jewish holiday calendar shift pulling
performance down, while at the same time, post-hurricane demand
provided a lift. It will probably be November before the trends
become more identifiable.”
Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston, Texas,
reported the largest increase in each of the three key performance
metrics: occupancy (+42.7% to 85.4%), ADR (+12.5% to US$114.39)
and RevPAR (+60.5% to US$97.74).
“Houston, as expected, saw a tremendous amount
of demand amid the Hurricane Harvey recovery as hotels filled up
with displaced residents, media members, relief workers and
insurance adjustors,” Garner said.
Three additional Top 25 Markets reported
double-digit increases in RevPAR: Orlando, Florida (+24.8% to
US$84.96); Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida (+15.0% to US$74.42); and
Nashville, Tennessee (+12.6% to US$120.43).
RevPAR growth in Orlando was driven by the only
other double-digit increases in occupancy (+12.5% to 76.3%) and
ADR (+10.9% to US$111.35).
Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin,
reported the steepest decline in RevPAR (-16.9% to US$90.84), due
primarily to the only double-digit decrease in ADR (-10.9% to
US$121.59). Occupancy in the market fell 6.7% to 74.7%. The market
hosted the Ryder Cup late last September into early October,
creating the difficult year-on-year comparison.
Miami/Hialeah, Florida, experienced the only
double-digit decrease in occupancy (-13.0% to 59.3%) and the
second-largest decrease in RevPAR (-10.6% to US$85.61).
New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the
second-largest decrease in ADR (-5.8% to US$128.07) and the only
other double-digit drop in RevPAR (-10.4% to US$83.39).
“Miami and New Orleans were markets that saw
results negatively affected from the devastating hurricanes,”
Garner said. “Overall, the major markets vastly underperformed all
other markets in the country with significant supply growth
playing an obvious role in the equation.”
