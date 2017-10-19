TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 19 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Ascott Buys Hotel in Silicon Valley, California

Ascott is investing S$81.5 million to acquire and refurbish The Domain Hotel, a freehold hotel in Silicon Valley, California.

The 136-unit hotel will continue to operate as it undergoes refurbishment in phases before being rebranded to Citadines Cupertino Sunnyvale in 4Q 2018.

 This will be Ascott’s second Citadines-branded property in the U.S., following its acquisition of Hotel Central Fifth Avenue New York in May.

The property is Ascott’s fourth acquisition in the U.S. within five months, a country where Ascott has more than tripled last year’s portfolio to over 2,900 units in the country.

The Domain Hotel is situated along Sunnyvale’s primary thoroughfare, El Camino Real, that leads to San Francisco City and San Jose. The property is surrounded by numerous renowned corporations and startups including Apple’s new US$5 billion headquarter campus, which will accommodate more than 12,000 employees, Google, Amazon, Adobe, Intel, Netflix, Nvidia, PayPal and Telsa Motors. Click to enlarge.

Mr Lee Chee Koon, Ascott’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are acquiring Ascott’s first property in Silicon Valley which will allow us to invest in one of the most desirable property markets in the U.S. Silicon Valley has a high growth economy and is home to  some of the world’s biggest and leading technology companies and multinational corporations, generating significant demand for accommodation. Our recent majority-stake acquisition of Synergy Global Housing in the U.S. will also enable Ascott to capitalise on its strong customer base of Fortune 500 companies and major Silicon Valley technology firms. Together with Ascott’s five properties in the U.S., we are in a good position to capture this ready pool of corporate clients and offer them more accommodation options in this highly sought-after location.”

The Domain Hotel is situated along Sunnyvale’s primary thoroughfare, El Camino Real, that leads to San Francisco City and San Jose.

 The property is surrounded by numerous renowned corporations and startups including Apple’s new US$5 billion headquarter campus, which will accommodate more than 12,000 employees, Google, Amazon, Adobe, Intel, Netflix, Nvidia, PayPal and Telsa Motors.

The property attracts a good mix of both corporate and leisure travellers. The hotel is near San Jose McEnery and Santa Clara convention centres, and attractions such as Happy Hollow Park & Zoo, The Tech Museum of Innovation, and The Computer History Museum.

A range of retail, dining and entertainment outlets can also be found at Santana Row, Westfield Valley Fair and Levi's Stadium. Tertiary institutions in the vicinity include Stanford University, Santa Clara University and San Jose State University.

The Domain Hotel has a range of deluxe rooms as well as suites that provide separate living, dining and work areas. Some units also come with private balconies.

Facilities include an outdoor heated pool, whirlpool with cabanas, bar, restaurant, fitness centre, 24-hour business centre, meeting rooms, grab-and-go food and beverage counter, as well as complimentary high speed Wi-Fi, parking and shuttle service to companies.

“Citadines is our fastest-growing brand with close to 20,000 units in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. By stepping up our Citadines presence in the U.S., we will increase its reach to American travellers, our third largest source market, and cross sell to our properties outside the U.S. As we get closer to surpassing our target of 80,000 units globally by 2020, we will continue to seek opportunities in the U.S. in cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington DC,” Mr Lee added.

See other recent news regarding: Ascott, California, Citadines.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com