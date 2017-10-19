Marriott Opens Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

|
Marriott has expanded its portfolio of Sheraton
hotels in Malaysia with the opening of the Sheraton Petaling Jaya.
Owned by J&C Homes Holdings Sdn Bhd, the
new-build hotel is located just 20 minutes away from Malaysia’s
vibrant capital, Kuala Lumpur.
“Petaling Jaya continues to cement its role as a
key business hub for Greater Kuala Lumpur and we are delighted to
collaborate with J&C Homes Holdings Sdn Bhd to expand options for
both business and leisure travellers,” said Rivero Delgado, Area
Market Vice President, Singapore, Malaysia and Maldives,
Marriott International. “Sheraton is Marriott’s most global brand,
and we are excited to expand the footprint here in Malaysia after
many years. We look forward to once again showcasing the Sheraton
brand’s service excellence in the region.”
The
hotel features 253 guest rooms and suites. Club Room guests have exclusive access
to the 300-square-metre Sheraton Club Lounge and its
panoramic views of the city from the 31st floor.
The hotel provides a choice of six F&B outlets, more than 3,000 square metres of flexible event space
- including a
1,500-square-metre Grand Ballroom with oversized lift capable of
fitting an automobile and 13 meeting rooms with
natural daylight, a fitness centre, and an
outdoor infinity pool on the 33rd
floor.
Sheraton Petaling Jaya is a 45-minute drive away
from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. It is also just a
five-minute walk from the Asia Jaya Putra Light Railway Transit
station which offers additional transportation options.
“We are delighted to bring the Sheraton brand to the
metropolitan city of Petaling Jaya, also known as the twin sister
of Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur,” said Christopher Moore,
General Manager of Sheraton Petaling Jaya. “We are convinced this
is the beginning of a new hospitality benchmark for the local
market. The spirit of Sheraton is best represented in our
commitment to go beyond, empowering associates to forge a deeper
connection with our guests. We are committed to providing the
highest standard of service, from grand gestures to small
thoughtful touches.”
To celebrate its opening, Sheraton Petaling Jaya is offering a
special room package valid until 16 April 2018, which starts from
MYR370+ for one night’s stay in a Deluxe Room inclusive of 1
complimentary breakfast, complimentary internet access, and double Starpoints.
