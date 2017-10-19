Marriott Opens Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

Marriott has expanded its portfolio of Sheraton hotels in Malaysia with the opening of the Sheraton Petaling Jaya. Owned by J&C Homes Holdings Sdn Bhd, the new-build hotel is located just 20 minutes away from Malaysia’s vibrant capital, Kuala Lumpur. “Petaling Jaya continues to cement its role as a key business hub for Greater Kuala Lumpur and we are delighted to collaborate with J&C Homes Holdings Sdn Bhd to expand options for both business and leisure travellers,” said Rivero Delgado, Area Market Vice President, Singapore, Malaysia and Maldives, Marriott International. “Sheraton is Marriott’s most global brand, and we are excited to expand the footprint here in Malaysia after many years. We look forward to once again showcasing the Sheraton brand’s service excellence in the region.” The hotel features 253 guest rooms and suites. Club Room guests have exclusive access to the 300-square-metre Sheraton Club Lounge and its panoramic views of the city from the 31st floor. The hotel provides a choice of six F&B outlets, more than 3,000 square metres of flexible event space - including a 1,500-square-metre Grand Ballroom with oversized lift capable of fitting an automobile and 13 meeting rooms with natural daylight, a fitness centre, and an outdoor infinity pool on the 33rd floor. Sheraton Petaling Jaya is a 45-minute drive away from Kuala Lumpur International Airport. It is also just a five-minute walk from the Asia Jaya Putra Light Railway Transit station which offers additional transportation options. “We are delighted to bring the Sheraton brand to the metropolitan city of Petaling Jaya, also known as the twin sister of Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur,” said Christopher Moore, General Manager of Sheraton Petaling Jaya. “We are convinced this is the beginning of a new hospitality benchmark for the local market. The spirit of Sheraton is best represented in our commitment to go beyond, empowering associates to forge a deeper connection with our guests. We are committed to providing the highest standard of service, from grand gestures to small thoughtful touches.” To celebrate its opening, Sheraton Petaling Jaya is offering a special room package valid until 16 April 2018, which starts from MYR370+ for one night’s stay in a Deluxe Room inclusive of 1 complimentary breakfast, complimentary internet access, and double Starpoints. See also: Malaysia's Minister of Tourism Gives Keynote Speech at Tourism Expo Japan 2017.

See other recent news regarding: Marriott, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.