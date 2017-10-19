IHG Signs Three Resorts in Vietnam; One in Bali

|
IHG has signed four new properties, including
the first Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants property in Southeast Asia.
The resorts are: Kimpton Bali, InterContinental Sapa Resort,
Holiday Inn Resort Sapa and the Hotel Indigo Phu Quoc Starbay.
Rajit Sukumaran, Chief Development Officer,
Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), IHG said, “It’s fantastic to
be bringing new brands to new markets with new and existing
partners as we continue to drive scale and brand preference as
part of our global strategy. Resorts provide a halo effect to our
brands, attract high value global travellers and enable our guests
to explore new destinations. With these four new
resorts signings, we are excited to be expanding our resorts
portfolio and delighted to bring the first Kimpton Hotels &
Restaurants in Southeast Asia to a great resort location.”
Kimpton Bali
IHG, together with Ownco, will bring the first
Kimpton to Southeast Asia. Kimpton Bali will feature 50 villas on
the picturesque Nusa Dua coast. The Kimpton brand was acquired by
IHG in 2015.
Gita Wirjawan, Chairman, Ownco said, “As a
travel destination, Bali has experienced continued tourism growth
from all over the world, with more than a 20 percent increase in
visitors this year alone. Kimpton Bali, with its distinct style
steeped in the local culture, will be the perfect addition to
Bali’s hospitality landscape, offering guests an exceptional
boutique experience, genuine service, superlative style and
distinctive perks.”
Spectacular Views of
Hoang Lien Son Mountain Range, Part of Eastern Himalayas
Further boosting IHG’s presence in Vietnam, the
northern town of Sapa will welcome InterContinental Sapa Resort
and Holiday Inn Resort Sapa in 2021 developed by Alphanam
Investment Joint Stock Company.
The InterContinental Sapa Resort will
comprise 200 villas and rooms while the Holiday Inn Resort Sapa
will feature 275 rooms.
A key feature is a knowledge centre, shared by
both resorts, where guests can learn about Sapa and its rich
tribal culture.
First Hotel Indigo in
Vietnam
Another new market entry for IHG is the first
Hotel Indigo in one of Vietnam’s top resort destinations, Hotel
Indigo Phu Quoc Starbay.
Set to open in 2021 and developed with existing
owners, MIK Group, the property is located along Dai Beach, in the
exclusive Starbay precinct.
The hotel will comprise a variety of rooms
and suites, pools and, a signature beachfront neighbourhood café /
bar.
IHG currently has 42 resorts in operation across
AMEA, which account for 15% of its total property portfolio, and
25 resorts in the development pipeline.
