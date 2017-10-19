TravelNewsAsia.com
IHG Signs Three Resorts in Vietnam; One in Bali

IHG has signed four new properties, including the first Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants property in Southeast Asia.

The resorts are: Kimpton Bali, InterContinental Sapa Resort, Holiday Inn Resort Sapa and the Hotel Indigo Phu Quoc Starbay.

Rajit Sukumaran, Chief Development Officer, Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), IHG said, “It’s fantastic to be bringing new brands to new markets with new and existing partners as we continue to drive scale and brand preference as part of our global strategy. Resorts provide a halo effect to our brands, attract high value global travellers and enable our guests to explore new destinations. With these four new resorts signings, we are excited to be expanding our resorts portfolio and delighted to bring the first Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in Southeast Asia to a great resort location.”

Kimpton Bali

IHG, together with Ownco, will bring the first Kimpton to Southeast Asia. Kimpton Bali will feature 50 villas on the picturesque Nusa Dua coast. The Kimpton brand was acquired by IHG in 2015.

Gita Wirjawan, Chairman, Ownco said, “As a travel destination, Bali has experienced continued tourism growth from all over the world, with more than a 20 percent increase in visitors this year alone. Kimpton Bali, with its distinct style steeped in the local culture, will be the perfect addition to Bali’s hospitality landscape, offering guests an exceptional boutique experience, genuine service, superlative style and distinctive perks.”

Spectacular Views of Hoang Lien Son Mountain Range, Part of Eastern Himalayas

Further boosting IHG’s presence in Vietnam, the northern town of Sapa will welcome InterContinental Sapa Resort and Holiday Inn Resort Sapa in 2021 developed by Alphanam Investment Joint Stock Company.

 The InterContinental Sapa Resort will comprise 200 villas and rooms while the Holiday Inn Resort Sapa will feature 275 rooms.

A key feature is a knowledge centre, shared by both resorts, where guests can learn about Sapa and its rich tribal culture.

First Hotel Indigo in Vietnam

Another new market entry for IHG is the first Hotel Indigo in one of Vietnam’s top resort destinations, Hotel Indigo Phu Quoc Starbay.

Set to open in 2021 and developed with existing owners, MIK Group, the property is located along Dai Beach, in the exclusive Starbay precinct.

 The hotel will comprise a variety of rooms and suites, pools and, a signature beachfront neighbourhood café / bar.

IHG currently has 42 resorts in operation across AMEA, which account for 15% of its total property portfolio, and 25 resorts in the development pipeline.

