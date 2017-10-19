Passenger Volume at HKIA Increased 2% to 5.61 Million in September 2017

|
Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) handled
430,000 tonnes of cargo in September 2017, 9.1% more than in
September 2016.
Passenger volume and flight movements increased
by 2.0% to 5.61 million and 2.2% to 34,635 respectively.
A 7% year-on-year growth in Hong Kong resident
travel was the main driver of the growth in passenger traffic in
September. The Japan market continued to show the most significant
growth amongst the key regions.
On the cargo side, exports
registered a robust 14% year-on-year growth, continuing to lead
the growth in cargo volume. Amongst the key trading regions, cargo
throughput to Europe and Southeast Asia increased the most
significantly.
Passenger traffic at HKIA during the
National Day Golden Week also recorded growth. From 1 to 8
October, passenger throughput at the airport rose by 8%, while the
number of passengers who made use of SkyPier ferries to travel
between HKIA and destinations in Pearl River Delta and
Macao
increased by 6.9%.
Over the first nine months of 2017,
passenger throughput and air traffic movements have climbed 2.1%
to 54.4 million and 1.4% to 313,095 respectively compared with the
same period last year. Cargo volume has seen a year-on-year surge
of 10.9% to 3.58 million tonnes.
On a rolling 12-month
basis, HKIA handled 71.7 million passengers, 415,980 flight
movements and 4.87 million tonnes of cargo, registering growth of
1.5%, 0.7% and 10.2% respectively.
C K Ng, Executive
Director, Airport Operations of Airport Authority Hong Kong said,
“We are pleased to announce that HKIA’s extensive network
continues to grow. In October we will welcome three new airlines
as part of our mission to offer more convenience and choice to
passengers. Two airlines, Cambodia Angkor Air and JC (Cambodia)
International Airlines, will commence operating flights to and
from Cambodia on 29 October. Cambodia Angkor Air will be flying
two weekly flights to Siem Reap, while JC (Cambodia) International
Airlines will serve two flights to Siem Reap and two flights to
Phnom Penh each week. In addition, Air Seoul will start operating
daily flights to Seoul of South Korea starting 31 October.”
