Passenger Volume at HKIA Increased 2% to 5.61 Million in September 2017

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) handled 430,000 tonnes of cargo in September 2017, 9.1% more than in September 2016.

Passenger volume and flight movements increased by 2.0% to 5.61 million and 2.2% to 34,635 respectively.

A 7% year-on-year growth in Hong Kong resident travel was the main driver of the growth in passenger traffic in September. The Japan market continued to show the most significant growth amongst the key regions.

On the cargo side, exports registered a robust 14% year-on-year growth, continuing to lead the growth in cargo volume. Amongst the key trading regions, cargo throughput to Europe and Southeast Asia increased the most significantly.

Passenger traffic at HKIA during the National Day Golden Week also recorded growth. From 1 to 8 October, passenger throughput at the airport rose by 8%, while the number of passengers who made use of SkyPier ferries to travel between HKIA and destinations in Pearl River Delta and Macao increased by 6.9%.

Over the first nine months of 2017, passenger throughput and air traffic movements have climbed 2.1% to 54.4 million and 1.4% to 313,095 respectively compared with the same period last year. Cargo volume has seen a year-on-year surge of 10.9% to 3.58 million tonnes.

On a rolling 12-month basis, HKIA handled 71.7 million passengers, 415,980 flight movements and 4.87 million tonnes of cargo, registering growth of 1.5%, 0.7% and 10.2% respectively.

C K Ng, Executive Director, Airport Operations of Airport Authority Hong Kong said, “We are pleased to announce that HKIA’s extensive network continues to grow. In October we will welcome three new airlines as part of our mission to offer more convenience and choice to passengers. Two airlines, Cambodia Angkor Air and JC (Cambodia) International Airlines, will commence operating flights to and from Cambodia on 29 October. Cambodia Angkor Air will be flying two weekly flights to Siem Reap, while JC (Cambodia) International Airlines will serve two flights to Siem Reap and two flights to Phnom Penh each week. In addition, Air Seoul will start operating daily flights to Seoul of South Korea starting 31 October.”

