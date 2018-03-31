TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 19 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Delta to Launch Airbus A350 Flights to Shanghai and Amsterdam

Delta has unveiled plans to operate its flagship Airbus A350 aircraft between Detroit and Shanghai as well as select Detroit-Amsterdam flights.

 The A350-900 will be used to operate one of four daily flights between Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, effective 31 March 2018.

 Amsterdam will be the first trans-Atlantic destination for Delta's A350 aircraft, offering customers an elevated travel experience in every class of service throughout their flight.

 Delta will also deploy the A350 on Detroit-Shanghai service beginning 19 April 2018.

Delta Airbus A350-900. Click to enlarge.

With the addition of Amsterdam, Delta will fly five international routes from Detroit using the Airbus A350. The first aircraft is scheduled to enter service later this month between Detroit and Tokyo-Narita on 30 October, with service to Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai starting 18 November, 17 January and 19 April respectively.

"The A350 on one of four daily Delta flights between Detroit and Amsterdam will be a great asset for its enhanced customer experience and the superb operating efficiencies it will bring," said Dwight James, Delta's Senior Vice President – Trans-Atlantic. "Amsterdam is our largest European hub and we're delighted that Delta customers and those of our joint venture partner, KLM, will be able to enjoy an all-new Delta in-flight experience between Europe and the United States."

Highlights of Delta's A350 include:

Delta One Suite: The Delta One Suites offer up to 32 customers a private, personal experience, with a full-height door at every suite for enhanced privacy and comfort. Each suite features a fully flat-bed seat with direct aisle access, as well as more stowage for personal items, larger in-flight entertainment screens and memory foam enhanced comfort cushions.

Delta Premium Select: Delta Premium Select offers up to 38 inches of pitch, seat width of 18.5 inches, seven inches of recline and adjustable leg and head rests. This cabin also features upgraded pillows, blankets and amenity kits.

Delta Main Cabin: Free seatback in-flight entertainment on high definition screens, in-seat power ports at every row and high capacity overhead bins.

The aircraft is equipped with high-speed 2Ku internet connectivity and customers will have access to free mobile messaging while on board through iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Delta is the North American launch carrier for the A350.

See other recent news regarding: Delta, Airbus, A350.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com