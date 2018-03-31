Delta to Launch Airbus A350 Flights to Shanghai and Amsterdam

Delta has unveiled plans to operate its flagship Airbus A350 aircraft between Detroit and Shanghai as well as select Detroit-Amsterdam flights.

The A350-900 will be used to operate one of four daily flights between Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, effective 31 March 2018.

Amsterdam will be the first trans-Atlantic destination for Delta's A350 aircraft, offering customers an elevated travel experience in every class of service throughout their flight.

Delta will also deploy the A350 on Detroit-Shanghai service beginning 19 April 2018.

With the addition of Amsterdam, Delta will fly five international routes from Detroit using the Airbus A350. The first aircraft is scheduled to enter service later this month between Detroit and Tokyo-Narita on 30 October, with service to Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai starting 18 November, 17 January and 19 April respectively.

"The A350 on one of four daily Delta flights between Detroit and Amsterdam will be a great asset for its enhanced customer experience and the superb operating efficiencies it will bring," said Dwight James, Delta's Senior Vice President – Trans-Atlantic. "Amsterdam is our largest European hub and we're delighted that Delta customers and those of our joint venture partner, KLM, will be able to enjoy an all-new Delta in-flight experience between Europe and the United States."

Highlights of Delta's A350 include:

Delta One Suite: The Delta One Suites offer up to 32 customers a private, personal experience, with a full-height door at every suite for enhanced privacy and comfort. Each suite features a fully flat-bed seat with direct aisle access, as well as more stowage for personal items, larger in-flight entertainment screens and memory foam enhanced comfort cushions.

Delta Premium Select: Delta Premium Select offers up to 38 inches of pitch, seat width of 18.5 inches, seven inches of recline and adjustable leg and head rests. This cabin also features upgraded pillows, blankets and amenity kits.

Delta Main Cabin: Free seatback in-flight entertainment on high definition screens, in-seat power ports at every row and high capacity overhead bins.

The aircraft is equipped with high-speed 2Ku internet connectivity and customers will have access to free mobile messaging while on board through iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Delta is the North American launch carrier for the A350.



