Airbus A330neo Ready for Maiden Flight

It's a big day for Airbus as, weather and other conditions permitting, the new generation of Airbus’ popular A330 jetliner family will take off on its maiden flight.

Slated for take-off from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in southwestern France – home to the A330 final assembly line – the initial aircraft is one of three jetliners earmarked for flight tests and certification of Airbus’ two A330neo variants: the A330-900, and the smaller 330-800.

Performing today’s maiden flight will be the A330-900 variant.

Altogether, they are to accumulate some 1,400 hours of flight time, validating their handling characteristics, system operations, engine performance, cabin functionality and compatibility on airline-type routes.

The A330-900 is planned to receive type certification and enter service with TAP Portugal as the initial airline operator by mid-2018.

The A330neo features extensive technology transfers from the A350XWB, including new engines, wings, and systems as well as the signature Airspace cabin.

Key features of A330neo new generation technology include Rolls-Royce’s new Trent 7000 turbofan engines, themselves incorporating technology from the Trent XWB that power the A350 and new high-span wings incorporating optimised aerodynamics with new composite Sharklets.

In keeping with the Airbus philosophy of commonality across its product lines, pilots will be able to fly the A330neo, A350 XWB and A330 with one single license.

You can follow live coverage of the A330neo first flight on Airbus’ Twitter and Facebook accounts on 19 October 2017 with the hashtag #A330neoFF, starting at approximately 10 a.m. CET, 8 a.m. GMT.



See other recent news regarding: Airbus, A330, Rolls-Royce.