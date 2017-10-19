Airbus A330neo Ready for Maiden Flight

|
It's a big day for Airbus as, weather and other
conditions permitting, the new generation
of Airbus’ popular A330 jetliner family will take off on its
maiden flight.
Slated for take-off from Toulouse-Blagnac
Airport in southwestern France – home to the A330 final assembly
line – the initial aircraft is one of three jetliners earmarked
for flight tests and certification of Airbus’ two A330neo
variants: the A330-900, and the smaller 330-800.
Performing today’s maiden flight will be the
A330-900 variant.
Altogether, they are to accumulate some 1,400
hours of flight time, validating their handling characteristics,
system operations, engine performance, cabin functionality and
compatibility on airline-type routes.
The A330-900 is planned to receive type
certification and enter service with TAP Portugal as the initial
airline operator by mid-2018.
The A330neo features extensive technology
transfers from the A350XWB, including new engines, wings, and
systems as well as the signature Airspace cabin.
Key features of A330neo new generation
technology include Rolls-Royce’s new Trent 7000 turbofan engines,
themselves incorporating technology from the Trent XWB that power
the A350 and new high-span wings incorporating optimised
aerodynamics with new composite Sharklets.
In keeping
with the Airbus philosophy of commonality across its product
lines, pilots will be able to fly the A330neo, A350 XWB and A330
with one single license.
You can follow live coverage of the A330neo
first flight on Airbus’ Twitter and Facebook accounts on 19 October 2017 with the hashtag #A330neoFF, starting at approximately 10 a.m. CET, 8 a.m.
GMT.
