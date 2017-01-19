eRevMax Completes 2-Way XML Integration with ByHours

eRevMax, a leading hotel technology provider, has completed 2-way XML integration with ByHours, a new room optimizing platform for hotels to generate complementary revenue. Accommodation providers, using RateTiger, RTConnect and LIVE OS distribution solutions will now be able to optimize their RevPAR by making real-time rate and inventory updates and receive direct bookings generated on the interface directly into their property management system. “It’s always been important for us to offer our hotel customers a diverse range of distribution options through eRevMax Channel Ecosystem,” said Ashis Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax. “The integration with ByHours will give our hotel customers an opportunity to sell empty rooms or resell the same room more than once a day to a new category of national and international travelers and gain incremental revenue.” ByHours is an online booking website and app that allows customers to book hotel rooms in packs of 3, 6 or 12 hours, with flexible check-in. An award-winning start up, ByHours is already operating in all major European cities selling inventories of 1000+ hotels, and has a base of over 150,000 customers. “ByHours is a new room optimizing tool to generate complementary revenue,” said Cyril Lefay, COO, ByHours. “Whilst you focus on selling room nights, we will work on monetizing those empty rooms that you probably have on a daily basis. For the past four years, we have been working mostly in the Spanish market, establishing a strong network of 1,000 independent hotels and hotel chains. Based on our innovative business model and successful growth, we have started our international expansion last year. Joining up efforts with eRevMax is a key opportunity for ByHours to become the first company to monetize micro-stay services with a streamlined operative approach.” See other recent news regarding: eRevMax, ByHours, RevPAR.