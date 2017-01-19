eRevMax Completes 2-Way XML Integration with ByHours

|
eRevMax, a leading hotel technology
provider, has completed 2-way XML integration with ByHours, a new
room optimizing platform for hotels to generate complementary
revenue.
Accommodation providers, using RateTiger,
RTConnect and LIVE OS distribution solutions will now be able to
optimize their
RevPAR by making real-time rate and inventory
updates and receive direct bookings generated on the interface
directly into their property management system.
“It’s always been important for us to offer our hotel
customers a diverse range of distribution options through eRevMax
Channel Ecosystem,” said Ashis
Saha, SVP – Project Management, eRevMax. “The integration with ByHours will give our
hotel customers an opportunity to sell empty rooms or resell the
same room more than once a day to a new category of national and
international travelers and gain incremental revenue.”
ByHours is an online
booking website and app that allows customers to book hotel rooms
in packs of 3, 6 or 12 hours, with flexible check-in. An
award-winning start up, ByHours is already operating in all major
European cities selling inventories of 1000+ hotels, and has a
base of over 150,000 customers.
“ByHours
is a new room optimizing tool to generate complementary revenue,”
said Cyril Lefay, COO, ByHours. “Whilst you focus on selling room nights, we will work on monetizing
those empty rooms that you probably have on a daily basis. For the
past four years, we have been working mostly in the Spanish market,
establishing a strong network of 1,000 independent hotels and
hotel chains. Based on our innovative business model and
successful growth, we have started our international expansion
last year. Joining up efforts with eRevMax is a key opportunity
for ByHours to become the first company to monetize micro-stay
services with a streamlined operative approach.”
