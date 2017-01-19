International Tourist Arrivals Grew by 3.9% in 2016 to Reach 1.2 Billion

|
Demand for international tourism remained robust
in 2016 despite challenges.
International tourist arrivals grew by
3.9% to reach a total of 1,235 million, according to the latest
UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. Some 46 million more tourists
(overnight visitors) travelled internationally last year compared
to 2015.
2016 was the seventh consecutive year of sustained
growth following the 2009 global economic and financial crisis. A
comparable sequence of uninterrupted solid growth has not been
recorded since the 1960s. As a result, 300 million more
international tourists travelled the world in 2016 as compared to
the pre-crisis record in 2008. International tourism receipts grew
at a similar pace in this period.
“Tourism has shown extraordinary
strength and resilience in recent years, despite many challenges,
particularly those related to safety and security. Yet,
international travel continues to grow strongly and contribute to
job creation and the wellbeing of communities around the world,”
said UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai.
By region, Asia and the Pacific (+8%) led growth
in international tourist arrivals in 2016, fuelled by strong
demand from both intra and
interregional source markets. Africa (+8%) enjoyed a strong
rebound after two weaker years. In the Americas (+4%) the positive
momentum continued. Europe (+2%) showed rather mixed results, with
double-digit growth in some destinations offset by decreases in
others. Demand in the Middle East (-4%) was also uneven, with
positive results in some destinations, but declines in others.
Recalling that 2017 has been designated by the United Nations
the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, Mr.
Rifai said, “We need to work closer together to harness the
contribution of tourism to economic growth, social inclusion,
cultural and environmental preservation and mutual understanding,
particularly when we live in times with such a deficit of respect
and tolerance.”
Experts Optimistic About 2017
The latest survey of UNWTO’s Panel of Experts shows continued
confidence in 2017, with the large majority (63%) of the some 300
respondents expecting ‘better’ or ‘much better’ results than in
2016. The panel score for 2017 virtually equals that of 2016, so growth is expected to be maintained at a similar level.
Based on current trends, the outlook of the UNWTO Panel of Experts
and economic prospects, UNWTO projects international tourist arrivals worldwide to grow at a rate of 3% to 4% in 2017.
Europe
is expected to grow at 2% to 3%, Asia and the Pacific and Africa both at 5% to 6%, the Americas at 4% to 5% and Middle East at
2% to 5%, given the higher volatility in the region.
2016
Regional Results
Results in Europe were rather mixed with a
number of destinations affected by safety and security challenges.
International arrivals reached 620 million in 2016, or 12 million
(+2%) more than in 2015.
Northern Europe (+6%) and Central Europe
(+4%) both recorded sound results, while in Southern Mediterranean
Europe arrivals grew by 1% and in Western Europe results were
flat.
Asia and the Pacific (+8%) led growth across regions
in both relative and absolute terms, recording 24 million more
international tourist arrivals in 2016 to total 303 million.
Growth was strong in all four subregions, with Oceania receiving
10% more arrivals, South Asia 9% more and North-East Asia and
South-East Asia both 8% more.
International tourist
arrivals in the Americas(+4%) increased by 8 million to reach 201
million, consolidating the solid results recorded in the last two
years. Growth was somewhat stronger in South America and Central
America (both +6%), while the Caribbean and North America recorded
around 4% more arrivals.
Available data for Africa points
to an 8% rebound in international arrivals in 2016 after two
troubled years, adding 4 million arrivals to reach 58 million.
Sub-Saharan Africa (+11%) led growth, while a gradual recovery
started in North Africa (+3%).
The Middle East received 54
million international tourist arrivals in 2016. Arrivals decreased
an estimated 4% with mixed results among the region’s
destinations. Results for both Africa and the Middle East should
be read with caution as they are based on limited available data.
Preliminary Data
These results are based on preliminary data, as
reported by the various destinations around the world, and UNWTO
estimates of still-missing data. Data is still being collected,
and results will updated in the April issue of the UNWTO World
Tourism Barometer.
