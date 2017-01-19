Mövenpick Signs Hotel in Quảng Bình, Vietnam

Mövenpick has signed a hotel in the coastal province of Quảng Bình in Vietnam.

The Mövenpick Hotel Quảng Bình, the fifth Mövenpick hotel in the country, is located in central Vietnam overlooking the Song Nhat Le River.

The hotel will feature 219 guest rooms, four F&B outlets, private beach access at nearby Nhat Le Beach, a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool, three meeting rooms and a ballroom catering for up to 400 delegates.

The Mövenpick Hotel Quảng Bình is scheduled to open in 2020.

Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia, said, "Not only is Vietnam continuing to reinvent itself as a leading global destination, but Quảng Bình province in particular is uniquely poised to draw increased international interest and tourism with savvy travellers looking forward to discovering the region’s unspoiled beaches and compelling UNESCO listed caves, which have received considerable global media coverage in recent years."

Located in Dong Hoi, Mövenpick Hotel Quảng Bình is just seven kilometres from the regional airport and three kilometres from the train station.

Along with its proximity to the beach, the real draw of the hotel is its convenience as a base from which to easily access the striking Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, home to the world’s largest cave, Son Doong Cave.

With 57 newly discovered caves in the region, UNESCO’s upcoming management of several local sites, and the lifting of visitor quotas, the region is anticipating a sharp rise in international visitors.

