Mövenpick Signs Hotel in Quảng Bình, Vietnam

Mövenpick has signed a hotel in the
coastal province of Quảng Bình in Vietnam.
The Mövenpick Hotel Quảng Bình, the fifth Mövenpick hotel in the country, is located
in central Vietnam overlooking the Song Nhat Le River.
The hotel will feature 219 guest rooms, four F&B outlets, private beach access at
nearby Nhat Le Beach, a spa,
fitness centre, swimming pool, three meeting rooms and a ballroom
catering for up to 400 delegates.
The Mövenpick Hotel Quảng Bình is scheduled to open in 2020.
Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development
Officer and Senior Vice President Asia, said, "Not only is Vietnam continuing to reinvent
itself as a leading global destination, but Quảng Bình province in
particular is uniquely poised to draw increased international
interest and tourism with savvy travellers looking forward to
discovering the region’s unspoiled beaches and compelling UNESCO
listed caves, which have received considerable global media
coverage in recent years."
Located in Dong Hoi, Mövenpick Hotel Quảng Bình
is just seven kilometres from the regional
airport and three kilometres from the train station.
Along with
its proximity to the beach, the real draw of the hotel is its
convenience as a base from which to easily access the striking Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, home to the world’s largest cave,
Son Doong Cave.
With 57 newly discovered caves in the region,
UNESCO’s upcoming management of several local sites, and the
lifting of visitor quotas, the region is anticipating a sharp rise
in international visitors.
