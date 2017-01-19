Finnair Expands Winter 2017 Season; Increases Capacity to Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand

|
Finnair has expanded its winter 2017 season with new scheduled flights to Puerto
Vallarta in Mexico, Havana in Cuba, Goa in India and Puerto Plata
in the Dominican Republic.
In addition, Finnair will be adding
extra frequencies to many of its popular winter holiday and
business destinations in Asia.
Between 19 November and
18 March, Finnair will fly a new scheduled weekly flight to Puerto
Vallarta, Mexico. The flight will be operated on Sundays with Finnair’s new A350 aircraft. Puerto Vallarta is a popular tourism
region on Mexico’s Pacific Ocean coast.
Between 30 November and 22 March, Finnair will fly a new scheduled weekly flight to
Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. The flight will be
operated on Thursdays with an A330 aircraft.
Between
1 December and 23 March, Finnair will fly two weekly scheduled
flights to Havana, Cuba. The flights will be operated on Mondays
and Fridays with an A350 aircraft.
Between 29 November and
21 March, Finnair will fly two weekly fights to the coastal city
of Goa in India. The flights will be operated from Helsinki on
Wednesdays and Sundays with an A330 aircraft. In addition, Finnair
will add a weekly frequency on its Delhi route, flying six times a
week to the Indian capital during the winter season.
Finnair will also add capacity to Thailand during the winter 2017
season. Two additional weekly frequencies will be added to the
Bangkok route, bringing the total number of flights between
Helsinki and Bangkok to 16 weekly. Finnair will also adjust its
schedule to offer a late evening flight between both cities giving
additional flexibility for travelers. Flights schedules for the
Krabi and Phuket routes for winter 2017 have also been adjusted in
order to enable more efficient connections for passengers flying
from the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.
As of the
beginning of the winter 2017 season, Finnair will also be adding
two new frequencies to its Singapore route, making it a daily
destination year-round, and three additional weekly frequencies to
Hong Kong, making it a 10-weekly operation year-round.
“With the expected arrival of four new Airbus A350 aircraft in
2017, we are pressing ahead with our growth strategy,” said Juha
Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair. “These newest
additions will offer even more travel options and flexibility for
our customers travelling between Asia and Europe through our
efficient Helsinki airport hub which guarantees a short and smooth
connection.”
