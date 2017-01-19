TravelNewsAsia.com
Finnair Expands Winter 2017 Season; Increases Capacity to Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand

Finnair has expanded its winter 2017 season with new scheduled flights to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, Havana in Cuba, Goa in India and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

 In addition, Finnair will be adding extra frequencies to many of its popular winter holiday and business destinations in Asia.

Between 19 November and 18 March, Finnair will fly a new scheduled weekly flight to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The flight will be operated on Sundays with Finnair’s new A350 aircraft. Puerto Vallarta is a popular tourism region on Mexico’s Pacific Ocean coast.

Finnair Airbus A350.

Between 30 November and 22 March, Finnair will fly a new scheduled weekly flight to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. The flight will be operated on Thursdays with an A330 aircraft.

Between 1 December and 23 March, Finnair will fly two weekly scheduled flights to Havana, Cuba. The flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays with an A350 aircraft.

Between 29 November and 21 March, Finnair will fly two weekly fights to the coastal city of Goa in India. The flights will be operated from Helsinki on Wednesdays and Sundays with an A330 aircraft. In addition, Finnair will add a weekly frequency on its Delhi route, flying six times a week to the Indian capital during the winter season.

Finnair will also add capacity to Thailand during the winter 2017 season. Two additional weekly frequencies will be added to the Bangkok route, bringing the total number of flights between Helsinki and Bangkok to 16 weekly. Finnair will also adjust its schedule to offer a late evening flight between both cities giving additional flexibility for travelers. Flights schedules for the Krabi and Phuket routes for winter 2017 have also been adjusted in order to enable more efficient connections for passengers flying from the Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

As of the beginning of the winter 2017 season, Finnair will also be adding two new frequencies to its Singapore route, making it a daily destination year-round, and three additional weekly frequencies to Hong Kong, making it a 10-weekly operation year-round.

“With the expected arrival of four new Airbus A350 aircraft in 2017, we are pressing ahead with our growth strategy,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair. “These newest additions will offer even more travel options and flexibility for our customers travelling between Asia and Europe through our efficient Helsinki airport hub which guarantees a short and smooth connection.”

