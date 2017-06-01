TravelNewsAsia.com
Emirates to Launch Daily Flights to Zagreb, Croatia

Emirates is to launch daily flights between Dubai and Zagreb (ZAG), the capital of Croatia from 1 June 2017.

The new southeast European destination will be served by an Emirates Boeing 777-300 aircraft, the only wide-body service operating to/from Zagreb.

“Emirates has had a commercial presence in Croatia since 2003, so to launch full operations is a natural progression,” said Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Emirates is pleased to have this opportunity to add such a picturesque destination to our global route network. We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders in Croatia to provide our world renowned service to our customers on our young, modern fleet of aircraft. We are also committed to our contribution to growing the trade and tourism flows between Croatia and Dubai, as well as encouraging incoming tourism from the Middle East and Asia Pacific, where Emirates operates 45 destinations.”

Zagreb, Croatia

The new Zagreb flight opens a whole new exciting region for Emirates’ passengers to explore. The city itself is steeped in culture and history, with an abundance of charming pavement cafes and restaurants to be enjoyed during the spring and summer months. 

Located in the northwest of the country, the capital city offers easy access to the mountains and national parks for energetic travellers to hike, or visitors can simply admire the natural beauty and capture the stunning vistas for Instagram or the holiday photo album.

 During the winter months, the ski resort of Sljeme on mountain Medvednica is just a twenty-minute drive away and is a great alternative to the busy Alpine slopes.

On Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast, the picturesque resort of Split and the exclusive islands of Hvar and Brac can be found. Further around the coast, the UNESCO protected historical centre of Dubrovnik tempts visitors with its baroque cathedral and distinctive walled Old Town, which may have caught the eye of TV fans as ‘King’s Landing’ in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones. The city’s stunning architecture has also been selected by Disney as a filming location for the latest in the Star Wars franchise, Episode VIII, out later in 2017.

Business travellers into Zagreb will appreciate the convenient early afternoon landing into Franjo Tuđman (Pleso) International Airport from Dubai. Dubbed the new ‘Silicon Valley’ owing to its reputation for being an incubator for tech start-ups thanks to a growing population of highly-educated young professionals, Zagreb is central to industry in the region. In addition to new technology and telecoms, many of the largest Croatian and Central European companies and conglomerates have their headquarters or regional offices in the city centre.

Emirates’ daily 777 service will also offer up to 16 tonnes of cargo per flight, opening up access to more global markets for Croatian exports, and to support trade.

Flight EK129 departs Dubai at 08:15 to arrive in Zagreb at 12:20 local time. The return flight, EK130 departs Zagreb at 15:35 to arrive in Dubai at 23:05.

The three-class configured Emirates Boeing 777-300 which will operate on the route offers 12 lie-flat seats in First Class, 42 seats in Business Class and 310 seats in Economy Class.

