Park Hotel Group to Launch New Brand - Destination

Park Hotel Group has launched Destination, the group’s third brand in its portfolio.

Positioned as a select service, midscale brand that aims to “provide quality and affordable accommodation in prime, central locations”, Destination will debut in Singapore with Destination Singapore Beach Road, a 300-room hotel scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2017.

Located within the cultural enclave of Kampong Glam in downtown Singapore, Destination Singapore Beach Road is a stone’s throw from the colourful shophouses of Haji Lane and Arab Street, while the Central Business District and Marina Bay area are a short 5 to 10-minute drive away.

The Destination Singapore Beach Road will be Park Hotel Group’s sixth hotel in Singapore.

“I am very confident of the prospects of this brand: smart, streamlined and with a strong value proposition, this model is immensely scalable,” said Mr Allen Law, Chief Executive Officer of Park Hotel Group. “For owners, a select service hotel is relatively easier to develop and can offer very attractive returns on investment. Park Hotel Group’s customers are already very familiar with our Grand Park and Park Hotel brand of hotels in Singapore but we believe the addition of Destination will enable us to attract a new audience of travellers. As a unified portfolio, Park Hotel Group properties still retain the same core values of exceptional service and loving hospitality.”

Park Hotel Group is expected to expand the Destination brand to key cities in the Asia Pacific.

