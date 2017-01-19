Park Hotel Group to Launch New Brand - Destination

|
Park Hotel Group has launched Destination, the
group’s third brand in its portfolio.
Positioned as a
select service, midscale brand that aims to “provide quality and
affordable accommodation in prime, central locations”, Destination
will debut in Singapore with Destination Singapore Beach Road, a
300-room hotel scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2017.
Located within the
cultural enclave of Kampong Glam in downtown Singapore,
Destination Singapore Beach Road is a stone’s throw from the colourful shophouses
of Haji Lane and Arab Street, while the Central Business
District and Marina Bay area are a short 5 to 10-minute drive
away.
The Destination Singapore Beach
Road will be Park Hotel Group’s sixth hotel in Singapore.
“I am very confident of the prospects of this brand:
smart, streamlined and with a strong value proposition, this model
is immensely scalable,” said Mr Allen Law, Chief Executive
Officer of Park Hotel Group. “For owners, a select service hotel is
relatively easier to develop and can offer very attractive returns
on investment. Park Hotel Group’s customers are already very
familiar with our Grand Park and Park Hotel brand of hotels in Singapore but we believe the addition of Destination will enable
us to attract a new audience of travellers. As a unified
portfolio, Park Hotel Group properties still retain the same core
values of exceptional service and loving hospitality.”
Park Hotel Group is expected to expand the
Destination brand to key cities in the Asia Pacific.
