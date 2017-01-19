Avian Líneas Aéreas Takes Delivery of First ATR 72-600 in Argentina

Avian Líneas Aéreas, the new subsidiary of the South American company Synergy Aerospace, has taken delivery of the first new-generation ATR 72-600 to fly in Argentina.

The airline intends to start operations of its new ATR -600 series fleet during the first quarter of 2017, commercially branded as Avianca Argentina, following the carrier’s current certification process.

Synergy Aerospace ordered 12 ATR 72-600s last year with options for an additional six.

The ATR 72-600s will operate to and from main hubs, first in Buenos Aires and then in Tucumán and in Cordoba.

Germán Efromovich, Chairman of Synergy Aerospace, said, “Our group has been successfully operating ATR aircraft with different regional airlines throughout Latin America. Operating ATR -600s will enable us to provide an essential air service throughout the Americas, from the Rio Grande to Tierra del Fuego.”

Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer of ATR, added, “This new fleet of ATR -600s will represent an efficient, comfortable and rapid alternative on many routes only covered today by road transportation. Argentina provides a strong potential for the development of short-haul air connectivity. Avian Líneas Aéreas has courageous, ambitious plan which we are happy to escort with the best aircraft for this purpose.”

ATR 72-600

Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats

Engines: PW127M, from Pratt & Whitney Canada

Maximum power at take-off: 2,750 shaft horsepower (SHP) per engine

Maximum weight at take-off: 23,000 kg

Maximum payload: 7,500 kg

Maximum range with full passenger load: 900 nautical miles (1,665 km)



