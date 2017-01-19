Avian Líneas Aéreas Takes Delivery of First ATR 72-600 in Argentina

|
Avian Líneas Aéreas, the new subsidiary of the
South American company Synergy Aerospace, has taken delivery of
the first new-generation ATR 72-600 to fly in Argentina.
The
airline intends to start operations of its new ATR -600 series
fleet during the first quarter of 2017, commercially branded as
Avianca Argentina, following the carrier’s current certification
process.
Synergy Aerospace ordered 12 ATR 72-600s
last year with options for an additional six.
The ATR 72-600s will operate to and from main hubs, first in Buenos Aires and then
in Tucumán and in Cordoba.
Germán
Efromovich, Chairman of Synergy Aerospace, said, “Our group
has been successfully operating ATR aircraft with different
regional airlines throughout Latin America. Operating ATR -600s
will enable us to provide an essential air service throughout the
Americas, from the Rio Grande to Tierra del Fuego.”
Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer of ATR, added, “This
new fleet of ATR -600s will represent an efficient, comfortable
and rapid alternative on many routes only covered today by road
transportation. Argentina provides a strong potential for the development of short-haul air connectivity. Avian Líneas Aéreas
has courageous, ambitious plan which we are happy to escort with
the best aircraft for this purpose.”
ATR 72-600
Passenger capacity: 68-78 seats
Engines: PW127M, from Pratt & Whitney Canada
Maximum
power at take-off: 2,750 shaft horsepower (SHP) per engine
Maximum weight at take-off: 23,000 kg
Maximum payload:
7,500 kg
Maximum range with full passenger load: 900
nautical miles (1,665 km)
