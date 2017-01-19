TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 19 January 2017
American Airlines to Sell Basic Economy Fares

American Airlines is to sell Basic Economy fares in addition to the wide range of Main Cabin fares currently offered.

These no-frills tickets provide a more affordable way to experience American’s network, and provide customers the option to pay for just the services that they want.

The Basic Economy fares will go on sale in February in ten select markets, with the first flights occurring shortly thereafter and expansion to additional markets expected later this year.

Details of American Airlines' Basic Economy class fares

Not every American Airlines flight will offer Basic Economy fares.

Basic Economy customers can expect:

IFE: The same in-flight experience that all Main Cabin customers receive today, including free entertainment options, soft drinks, and snacks, and the same seats.

Seat Assignments: Made automatically and only when customers check-in. Paid seat assignments can be purchased 48 hours before the flight.

Upgrades: Not permitted, regardless of elite status level.

Bags: One personal carry-on item that fits under the seat (such as a purse or small backpack) is allowed. No overhead bin luggage may be brought on board. Larger carry-ons such as a rollerboard bag must be checked at the ticket counter for the applicable checked-baggage charge. Basic Economy customers who bring more than an under-seat personal item to the gate will incur regular checked baggage charges plus a $25 gate service charge per bag.

Elite customers and eligible AAdvantage credit card members will be allowed to bring one personal item, one rollerboard, and they maintain their current free checked bag allowance.

Boarding: Basic Economy customers will comprise the last boarding group and will be seated in the Main Cabin. Elite customers and eligible AAdvantage credit card members will continue to receive Priority or preferred boarding even when purchasing this fare.

Tickets: Non-refundable, non-changeable. Use it or lose it. No same-day flight change or same-day standby.

AAdvantage – Full AAdvantage miles and Elite Qualifying Dollars may be earned when purchasing these fares; however, only one-half Elite Qualifying Mile will be earned per mile flown, and one-half Elite Qualifying Segment per segment flown. 

