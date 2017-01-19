American Airlines to Sell Basic Economy Fares

|
American Airlines is to sell Basic Economy fares
in addition to the wide range of Main Cabin fares currently
offered.
These no-frills tickets provide a more
affordable way to experience American’s network, and provide
customers the option to pay for just the services that they want.
The Basic Economy fares will go on sale in February
in ten select markets, with the first flights occurring shortly
thereafter and expansion to additional markets expected later this
year.
Not every American Airlines flight will offer Basic Economy
fares.
Basic Economy customers can expect:
IFE: The same in-flight experience that all Main
Cabin customers receive today, including free entertainment
options, soft drinks, and snacks, and the same seats.
Seat
Assignments: Made automatically and only when customers check-in.
Paid seat assignments can be purchased 48 hours before the flight.
Upgrades: Not permitted, regardless of elite status level.
Bags: One personal carry-on item that fits under the seat (such
as a purse or small backpack) is allowed. No overhead bin luggage may be brought on board. Larger carry-ons such as a rollerboard
bag must be checked at the ticket counter for the applicable checked-baggage charge. Basic Economy customers who bring more
than an under-seat personal item to the gate will incur regular
checked baggage charges plus a $25 gate service charge per bag.
Elite customers and eligible AAdvantage credit card members will
be allowed to bring one personal item, one rollerboard, and they
maintain their current free checked bag allowance.
Boarding:
Basic Economy customers will comprise the last boarding group and
will be seated in the Main Cabin. Elite customers and eligible AAdvantage credit card members will continue to receive Priority
or preferred boarding even when purchasing this fare.
Tickets:
Non-refundable, non-changeable. Use it or lose it. No same-day
flight change or same-day standby.
AAdvantage – Full AAdvantage
miles and Elite Qualifying Dollars may be earned when purchasing
these fares; however, only one-half Elite Qualifying Mile will be
earned per mile flown, and one-half Elite Qualifying Segment per
segment flown.
