AirAsia X Enhances IFE with Huawei Mediapad 2

Guests travelling on board AirAsia X (flight
code D7) flights can now enjoy an enhanced inflight experience.
The airline now offers passengers an
Huawei Mediapad 2 that comes with a
10.1” Full HD widescreen display, Harman Kardon audio technology
for a richer acoustic experience, and a headset.
The Xcite Inflight Entertainment tab, which supports five
languages - English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Korean, Japanese,
is complimentary for all Premium Flatbed seats, while guests
travelling on Economy seats will be able to pre-book the tab
online for only RM49, or request
for it while onboard for RM60.
Benyamin Ismail,
Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia X Berhad said, “We are
continuously looking for ways to give our guests an enhanced
travelling experience with AirAsia X. The all-new Xcite Inflight
Entertainment which offers a wider range of content and an
improved viewing device for a seamless viewing experience will
definitely give our guests value for their money. The content will also be regularly updated to ensure our guests are getting the
best quality entertainment when they travel with us.”
Guests will be able to view popular Hollywood blockbusters, as
well as other international and local movies, apart from TV shows;
and listen to music, play games, browse magazines, and even shop
while they fly as the AirAsia BIG Duty Free catalogue is also included in the tab.
The Xcite
Inflight Entertainment will unfortunately not be available for flights to/from
Auckland, Jeddah and Kathmandu.
