AirAsia X Enhances IFE with Huawei Mediapad 2

Guests travelling on board AirAsia X (flight code D7) flights can now enjoy an enhanced inflight experience.

The airline now offers passengers an Huawei Mediapad 2 that comes with a 10.1” Full HD widescreen display, Harman Kardon audio technology for a richer acoustic experience, and a headset.

The Xcite Inflight Entertainment tab, which supports five languages - English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, is complimentary for all Premium Flatbed seats, while guests travelling on Economy seats will be able to pre-book the tab online for only RM49, or request for it while onboard for RM60.

Benyamin Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia X Berhad said, “We are continuously looking for ways to give our guests an enhanced travelling experience with AirAsia X. The all-new Xcite Inflight Entertainment which offers a wider range of content and an improved viewing device for a seamless viewing experience will definitely give our guests value for their money. The content will also be regularly updated to ensure our guests are getting the best quality entertainment when they travel with us.”

Guests will be able to view popular Hollywood blockbusters, as well as other international and local movies, apart from TV shows; and listen to music, play games, browse magazines, and even shop while they fly as the AirAsia BIG Duty Free catalogue is also included in the tab.

The Xcite Inflight Entertainment will unfortunately not be available for flights to/from Auckland, Jeddah and Kathmandu.



